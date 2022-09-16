The Marshall County Commission voted Wednesday to extend COVID-19 sick leave for all county employees, even those who may have used up their previous allotment.
The commission voted to fund up to 40 hours of COVID-releted sick leave that can be used through Dec. 31. District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said he’s had a few employees need more leave after having been out sick, even hospitalized, due to COVID-19.
County Administrator Ashleigh Bubbett said the commission has spent $56,000 so far on COVID leave, which is reimbursed by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Since April 2020, 80 employees have taken COVID leave, with 22 employees using it in the last three months. Of those, five used the full time allotted.
District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims said the leave should not be extended, that COVID-19 is a perennial issue like the cold or flu and for which employees already receive sick leave.
“We’ve already done [extended] it twice,” Sims said. “I say do away with it. COVID is here to stay. You’re going to get COVID sooner or later. That’s the reason we give you sick leave.”
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson agreed with Sims, and the two voted against the motion to fund the extension. Shumate and District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker voted in favor, leaving chairman James Hutcheson to break the tie.
The matter now goes to the Personnel Board for final approval.
