The Marshall County Commission met in regular session Wednesday where it made the following decisions:

Heard a report from Sheriff Phil Sims updating them on the jail renovation progress. Sims said work has continued steadily, though they had another set back with the elevator when a switch broke. He said inmates should be ready to move back into A Block in roughly two weeks.

