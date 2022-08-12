The Marshall County Commission met in regular session Wednesday where it made the following decisions:
• Heard a report from Sheriff Phil Sims updating them on the jail renovation progress. Sims said work has continued steadily, though they had another set back with the elevator when a switch broke. He said inmates should be ready to move back into A Block in roughly two weeks.
• Approved the Marshall County Museum Alliance Proclamation. The commission designated Sept. 17 and 18 as “Marshall County Museum Weekend,” and encouraged citizens to visit museums located in Albertville, Arab, Boaz, Grant and Guntersville.
• Announced White Goods Pickup and Dumpsters for Districts 1, 3 and 4 on Aug. 15 (District 1 pays, Districts 3 and 4, free).
• Approved advertising for bids for one Kohler 200 KW Generator to be used by the Marshall County Sheriff Department. The department currently rents a generator.
• Approved advertising for bid renovations for Marshall County Animal Shelter.
• Accepted the drainage easement for Cedar Cove subdivision in District 2 for maintenance.
• Approved rebidding for one or more 2023 half-ton 4WD Crew Cab Pickup Trucks. The commission had received a bid for a 2022 model for $43,687, but since it would take at least 8 weeks to receive the vehicle, District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker recommended going with the latest year model.
• Approved the Rebuild Alabama County Transportation Plan for the 2023 fiscal year.
• Appointed Joann Hutton and Lucian Reid to the Mountain Lakes Behavioral Health board; terms to expire on March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2028, respectively.
• Approved increasing animal control’s budget by $25,000.
• Approved a two-week application period for Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association Board; term expires Sept. 30, 2024.
• Approved a resolution adopting a Title VI Plan for Council on Aging. The resolution is an update to the plan, which is regarding nondiscrimination issues, due to new census data.
• Canceled the Aug. 24 commission meeting due to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama conference.
• Approved a payment request made by the Revenue Commissioner for $12,500 to Beard and Beard for legal services.
• Approved resolutions passed by Marshall County Personnel Board requesting a cost of living raise and/ or merit raise. The commission approved an 8% cost of living increase.
• Approved a resolution to adopt policies and procedures for non- infrastructure projects to be carried out by subrecipients of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
