Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables presents a resolution to Reilly Carroll, recent winner of Jack’s Biscuit Bakeoff Championship. 

 Special to The Reporter

GERALDINE, Ala. — Reilly Carroll was honored by the Geraldine Town Council on Monday, Nov. 14, after winning the Jack’s Biscuit Bakeoff a few weeks ago.

With more than 220 locations across four states, Carroll won the Jack’s cooking event in Birmingham out of 250 biscuit makers. She was presented a trophy and $1,000 check.

