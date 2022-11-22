GERALDINE, Ala. — Reilly Carroll was honored by the Geraldine Town Council on Monday, Nov. 14, after winning the Jack’s Biscuit Bakeoff a few weeks ago.
With more than 220 locations across four states, Carroll won the Jack’s cooking event in Birmingham out of 250 biscuit makers. She was presented a trophy and $1,000 check.
Geraldine’s council and Mayor Chuck Ables on Monday approved a resolution recognizing Carroll’s achievement and presented it to her.
“We are certainly proud of Reilly and her accomplishments,” Ables said. “It is an honor for us to recognize her for her expertise as a biscuit maker and congratulate her on this recognition of her hard work.”
In other business, Town Clerk Donna Johnson gave a report on the upcoming “Christmas in the Park.” Churches, businesses, or individuals will be able to place a Christmas tree in the park around the walking track this year. Details are available on the town’s Facebook page.
The council approved the hire of Josh Moon to be the part-time park director from January 15-June 15. He will be in charge of sign-ups and scheduling, among other duties.
An ordinance to rezone a parcel at the corner of Highway 227 and County Road 20 from R-1 Residential to B-1 Business was also approved.
The council accepted the resignation of Assistant police chief Bryan Slaton. The council also voted to pay the TARCOG dues for the year.
Discussion was held about the Christmas Parade which will be held on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Immediately following the parade there will be a time for pictures with Santa and hot chocolate at the park walking track. Prizes for floats will be $200 for first place, $150 for second place, and $100 for third place.
