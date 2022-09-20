ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The sign at Independence Square in downtown Albertville was the victim of an apparent hit-and-run.
According to Albertville Police Chief James Cartee, the wooden business sign, which still halfway stands at the end of the parking lot by Weather’s Furniture and Appliance store along South Broad Street, was struck by an unknown vehicle sometime between 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and noon Sept.18.
Cartee said a Weather’s employee discovered the wreckage coming into work Sunday.
The sign appears to have been hit from someone driving through the parking lot, since the stone wall and fire hydrant near the sign and main road were untouched.
A Weather’s employee told The Reporter parts of the vehicle that apparently broke off during the wreck were found at the scene, which is evidence that could help police identify the vehicle and driver.
