A Guntersville church wanted to thank workers at Marshall Medical Center North for providing healthcare throughout the pandemic. To make it personal, members penned letters of appreciation to all 573 employees at the hospital.
“We appreciate all they’ve done,” said Paul Silvernail, member of the Guntersville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who, with his wife Jeanne, delivered the handwritten letters recently. “The past couple of years have been incredibly hard so we wanted to give some words of encouragement.”
One of the letters, signed by the Lynch family, offered gratitude and scripture.
“We just wanted to give you a big ‘thank you’ for all your extra hard work during the pandemic,” the letter read. “We know that it took a lot of time away from family and friends and must have been a very stressful time to be working in the medical field. May it bring you comfort to know you are appreciated!”
Sabrina Weaver, human resources director, expressed how grateful hospital employees felt over the tremendous outpouring of support for them from the community.
“While we try to thank our staff in many ways, it means so much to them to have someone outside our doors take the time to write a personal note of thanks to uplift their spirits,” Weaver said. “I hope each of the church members knows how much their notes of encouragement means to our staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.