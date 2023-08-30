“How to Influence Politics in a Red County” will be the topic when the Marshall County Democratic Party holds a joint session of its Executive Committee and Club members on Tuesday, September 5, at 6:00 p.m. at the Guntersville Public Library auditorium annex.
“As a result of current attitudes within the GOP, some rural Democrats now feel both alone in their politics and that they need to combat falsehoods that their own party consists primarily of socialists and those with far-left politics,” said County Executive Chair and Club president Susan McKenney.
“As a progressive in these areas, it is mostly about trying to normalize that we aren’t all three-headed child cannibals but rather actual neighbors and parts of the community,” McKenney said. “We aren’t going to be directly changing hearts and minds, but we can hope to help break down stereotypes.”
Reservations are needed by Monday, September 4, Labor Day by sending an email to susanmc@charter.net or calling 256-558-1927.
