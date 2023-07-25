Sitting directly off of Abbott Road in Albertville lives more than a dozen animals sitting on Death Row.
The Marshall County Commission voted in April to begin a 60-day euthanasia policy to cut down on the overcrowding at the Marshall County Animal Shelter. If the animals at the shelter are not adopted or rescued by their 60 days, they will be euthanized.
To date, animals at the shelter have found new homes by their 60-days, other than one.
“Colby” a Bulldog Mix, who loves to swim, is embarking on his last days. He will be the first to be euthanized in the county due to the policy if he is not adopted or rescued by Tuesday, August 1.
“He is very playful,” said Cherokee Copeland, Marshall County Shelter Technician. “He gets excited very easily, but he needs someone who is familiar with the breed because he does nip some.”
For now, Colby and the other animals at the shelter are living in comfort as they received two new five-ton air conditioning units last week.
Kevin Hooks, Shelter Director for the Marshall County Animal Control, says he appreciates everyone’s concern for the dogs at the shelter but if people would come by and see what all they have going on, they would see things are being done daily to improve and grow.
“We are not a no-kill shelter. People have wrongly named us a no-kill facility because of our good statistics but technically, we are not a no-kill facility. We just have very good statistics,” Hooks said. “The no-kill movement is from an advocacy called bestfriends.org out of Atlanta, Ga. Their philosophy is that if you release monthly and yearly more than 90% of the population with a live release rate, that you are considered no-kill. We are a kill facility but every single month and every single year since 2014, we have released more than 90% of our animals at a live release rate. Our euthanasia rate is very low, less than 10% every year. Alabama State Law says at the end of 7 days that they can be euthanized, or they may be adopted out or auctioned off to the higher bidder. The Marshall County Commissioners are actually giving the dogs 53 days longer than the state allows. We’ve never had a dog make it to the 60 days to be euthanized. Colby will be the first one to be euthanized if he is not adopted.”
Hooks says they use every avenue to find the dogs in shelter homes, including fostering.
“We do have fosters but not every dog needs a foster.”
Currently, the shelter has three different projects going on.
Around the back of the shelter, a 12x80 concrete pad is being laid that will be able to give them space for 10 additional dog pens. At the moment, they can safely house 35 dogs, this extra space will allow them to house up to 60.
On the side, a 20x60 foot expansion is being laid and when completed, will be a “quarantine area.”
“We hope to have 14 pins out here and this will be the holding area when they come for their first seven days. After we deem them healthy, we can move them to the general population,” Hooks said.
The biggest construction project, a 40x50 foot building adjacent to the shelter, will have more than one purpose when completed.
The building will have stained concrete floors with two coats of sealer on top to help prevent disease. A Medical Treatment Room where there will be a microscope and a worktable so fecal examinations and other tests can be done on-site.
“We have a consulting veterinarian that has agreed to teach us how to read the slides and show us the basic skill set,” he said.
Something the building will also allow them to do, which will be a first for the shelter, is house cats.
“We don’t currently house cats much, but one room will be our cat room. When I bring in stray cats, they will be kept there for their first part of the visit. After we deem them healthy, another room will be our cat adoption room. This whole thing will be glass, so when you come in the lobby doors you can see the cats playing.”
The building will offer an office, dog adoption area, break room for employees, storage closet, bathroom, and lobby area for guests. It will also have a front porch, wheelchair accessible ramp and handicap parking.
“This has been funded by the Marshall County Commission,” Hooks continued. “We are very excited to have this building up and going. Our plans are to have it and the other two additions completed in the next 4-6 weeks. People who have never been here can sit at home and type or say what they want but if you come here and look and say, what are you doing here, what are you doing there? We got a lot going on.”
The rest of the month of July is Free Adoption Month at the Marshall County Animal Shelter, which is being funded by Marshall County Chairman, James Hutcheson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.