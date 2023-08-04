PRATTVILLE, Ala. - Sweet Grown Alabama hosted its third annual farm to table dinner at The Barn at Twin Valley in Prattville on July 13. Over 250 attendees enjoyed a dinner full of locally grown products, live music from local band Shackelford Lane and beautiful Alabama farm views.
Farmers and ranchers, Sweet Grown Alabama sponsors and supporters, local legislators and community members dined on nine sweet southern classics highlighting Sweet Grown Alabama products from beef to corn to ice cream. Sweet Grown Alabama wine from Jules J. Berta Vineyards & Winery in Albertville was also featured.
“The entire goal of Sweet Grown Alabama is to promote the wonderful products grown here in this state,” said Sweet Grown Alabama Director Ellie Watson.
Agriculture is one of Alabama’s largest industries accounting for over $70 billion of economic impact annually, making it a key component in Alabama’s economy. Studies show that for every dollar spent locally, 60 cents stay within Alabama’s economy. Consumers can ensure their hard-earned money stays in Alabama when purchasing Sweet Grown Alabama members’ products.
Other farms represented in the dinner included:
• Blue Ribbon Dairy, Tallassee (ice cream)
• Circles of Colors, Notasulga (flowers)
• Evans Farms, Verbena (squash)
• Jules J. Berta, Albertville (wine)
• Jimmy Durbin/ Sunshine Farms, Clanton (peaches)
• Palmer Farm, Wetumpka (jelly)
• Pecan Place Farm, Lowndesboro (sweet corn)
• Penton Farms, Verbena (peas)
• Pierce Farms, Clanton (okra)
• Popwells Produce, Clanton (tomatoes)
• Prattville Honey Farm, Prattville (honey)
• Rockin’ U Farm, Lineville (beef)
• Sirmon Farms, Daphne (sweet potatoes)
To learn more and find locally grown products in your area, visit SweetGrownAlabama.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.