Fans of this year’s modified Albertville City Schools schedule may be happy to know that next year’s will look nearly identical.
During a regular meeting Tuesday, the school board approved the 2022-2023 school year calendar, which was voted on previously by a committee of various faculty and staff.
Like the one for 2021-2022, the calendar has students starting back the first Wednesday in August with the usual holidays and breaks, including two weeks off for spring break in 2023. Teachers will start back with a work day on July 27.
The last day for students is scheduled for May 26, 2023, followed by teachers and staff on May 31.
“We had the calendar committee come together, and they developed two calendar options,” English said. “The calendar that got the most votes is the one we put before the board.”
In other business, the school board:
• Approved the Dec. 14 regular board meeting agenda.
• Approved the minutes from the Nov. 30 and Dec. 9 meetings
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/resignations
1. David Shamp, resigning as a social science teacher at AHS, effective Jan. 2, 2022.
B. Transfers
1. Richard Priest, transferring from Child Nutrition Program custodian to utility bus driver (replacing William Craig Foshee), effective Jan. 5, 2022.
C. Employments
1. Emily Starnes, elementary teacher at Albertville Primary School (replacing Savilla Mountain and pending certification), effective Jan. 3, 2022.
2. Allison Johnson, elementary teacher at APS (replacing Julia Nelson and pending certification), effective Jan. 3, 2022.
3. Naomi Gary, 12-month bookkeeper system-wide, effective Jan. 3, 2022.
D. Independent contracts
1. Timothy Duckett, to serve as a trainer and assist with health classes, not to exceed 28 hours per week, not to exceed $34,000, effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022.
2. Billy Pollard, to provide support for the attendance officer during home visits. He will also verify student addresses and monitor bus stops, not to exceed 28 hours per week, not to exceed $34,000, effective Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022.
“We’re trying to reach all of our students that are struggling in the area of literacy, but also our special population, such as our English learners,” English said.
Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Julio Ramirez, independent contract, to work as an assistant soccer coach at AHS, to be paid $1,000 by AHS soccer boosters, effective Jan. 3, 2022 through May 31, 2022.
2. Donald Walker, independent contract, to paint murals at Albertville Kindergarten Pre-Kindergarten, to be paid $10,000 by AKPK, effective Dec. 15, 2021 through May 22, 2022.
3. Tabitha Robinson, independent contract, to work as a clarinet instructor for Albertville High School band, to be paid and not to exceed $250 by AHS band, effective Dec. 16, 2021.
• Approved the November 2021 financials with revenues of $6,167,736.83 and expenditures of $5,943,081.
• Approved 11 fundraiser requests.
• Approved the out-of-state field trip for AHS Cheerleaders to travel to Orlando, Florida to compete in the National High School Cheerleading Championship from Feb. 9-26, 2022.
• Heard a presentation from Technology Coordinator Spring Charles about various issues related to the system’s internet provider and access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.