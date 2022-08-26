Boaz Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith said two additional railroad crossings will receive upgrades in the near future.
Barring emergencies arising in other parts of the railway system, the crossing on Denson Road will be replaced in early September with the Willow Road crossing set for replacement Oct. 10 while students are on fall break.
“Willow Road is the most important one we get completed,” Smith said. “It sees a lot of school traffic and bus traffic. We scheduled work on it during the fall break which is good because we won’t have to re-route traffic but it does keep us on a time restraint.”
Mayor David Dyar has pledged to replace all rail crossings within the city with rubber crossings that are more durable and longer lasting.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Learned many of the storm sirens within the city are aging and deteriorating. Fire Chief Jeff Beck said three sirens recently have been fixed and all sirens will undergo an audible test the first Wednesday of September.
“It’s getting to the point where we are going to have to start spending money on them,” Beck said. “A lot of residents are going to apps and other technology to get weather warnings now. Some cities are phasing out the sirens.
“But all our sirens are working now, but if we start having issues, I’ll let the council know.”
• Approved accounts payable vouchers totaling $320,997. All vouchers are displayed individually at City Hall for public inspection.
•. Adopted a resolution to enter into a contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics for administrative services to collect alcohol, rental, gas and sales/use taxes and business license discovery/recovery services.
• Adopted a resolution approving a transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act. The plan lists several city streets and parking lots eyed for repaving within the upcoming fiscal year as funds allow.
• Scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Boaz Senior Center to hear a request from Cathy V. Campion to rezone property at 51 Lake Circle from AG (agricultural district) to R-2 (medium density detached residential district) in order to split the property into two parcels to build another home.
• The next city council meeting will be Sept. 12. Work session begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a council meeting at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center, 112 Church St.
