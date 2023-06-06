Most firefighters go their whole career without having to pull a dead child from a fire scene.
If Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Edwards can, he will provide every fire department in the county with thermal imaging cameras to help find trapped victims before it is too late ever again.
Project Charlie is a fundraising project Edwards spearheads to raise the funds needed to purchase at least 17 thermal imaging cameras for the volunteer fire departments within Marshall County.
His efforts follow the death of Charlie Carroll, 7, of the Alder Springs community, in July 2022. She and her twin sister, Willa, were trapped in their burning home at the intersection of Campbell and Todd Ridge roads.
The initial call indicated an adult male and two juveniles were trapped inside the home, Edwards said.
The twins’ grandfather, Leon, suffered severe burns and serious injury in his attempt to exit the home. He ended up spending two months at a Birmingham hospital and an additional two weeks in rehab in Albertville. Willa also spent time at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Charlie did not make it out of the home alive.
“If this project helps save another girl’s or a boy’s life, or even the life of an adult, it will be worth it,” said Charlie’s mother, Judy Carroll. “But if it saves the life of a child, it will be 100 times more worth it.”
Judy urges residents not to be complacent – a tragedy can happen to anyone at any time.
“Don’t wait until it is your turn,” she said. “Don’t think it won’t happen to you. This is something that could save lives. Know that donating to this project could mean you are donating to something that one day could save your life or the life of a loved one.”
Charlie’s story
Judy said she and her husband have raised the twins since they were about 2 years old.
“They called us ‘Momma’ and ‘Daddy,’” she said. “It was kind of like one of the twins was my baby and the other was Leon’s child. Charlie was Leon’s baby. She always wanted to be where he was.
“She would never say she loved us, but she would say ‘Momma’s and Daddy’s heart.’ I don’t know where she came up with that, but that was her saying. And we’d tell her we love her. That’s how we told each other we loved each other.
“It’s what I’m having put on her stone.”
Project Charlie
Edwards believes if he would have had access to a thermal imaging camera on the night of the Carroll’s house fire, Charlie may have been found before it was too late.
Under Project Charlie, Edwards has a goal of raising $10,000. Each camera costs about $600 and if the goal is met, each of the 17 volunteer departments in the county could receive one camera.
“Six hundred dollars is not much when you are talking about losing lives,” Edwards said. “If someone wants to sponsor a camera, they can. If they want to make a donation, we welcome that. Maybe a Sunday School class or a civic group would like to purchase a camera. We welcome all assistance we can get.
“Every penny raised through Project Charlie will be used to buy as many cameras as possible,” Edwards continued. “If we raise enough, we will buy two cameras for every volunteer fire department. If we can, we will buy cameras for the paid departments as well. We have a total of 21 departments in the county.”
Donations may be mailed to Alder Springs Fire Department, 177 Stagecoach Road, Albertville, AL 35951. Call Edwards at 256-302-4161 for more information on how you can help. All donations are tax deductible as the fire department is a 501c3 non-profit organization.
Charlie is survived by her twin sister, Willa Carroll; sisters Hannah Meason, Savanna Stancil, Jordana Stancil, Reagan Thompson and Taylor Thompson; and brothers, Logan Stancil, Joseph Stancil and Donovin Thompson. She is also survived by her grandparents, Leon and Judy Carroll.
Traumatic night
Fire broke out at the Carroll’s home located on the corner of Campbell and Todd Ridge roads in the Alder Springs area at about midnight on July 13, 2022.
Charlie and Willa were trapped inside the house and Leon attempted to rescue them. Willa was badly injured in the fire forcing a lengthy stay at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham Leon was also badly injured in the fire and spent two months in a Birmingham hospital.
In a separate but equally devastating incident, Judy’s daughter, Larissa - Willa and Charlie’s mother - died on July 19.
Coping
Today, Judy is coping with the deaths and injuries as well as trying to rebuild a home for the family.
She said Willa is doing well and was named to the A-B honor roll at school. She’ll be in the second grade this fall, something she’s nervous about.
“She and Charlie had never really been apart before,” Judy said. “She’s lonely, but doing well. You can tell part of her is gone now.”
Leon has been able to return to work but doesn’t have the strength he once did.
“He’s doing well, all things considered,” Judy said.
Today, the entire family holds the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department close to their hearts.
“Chief Edwards has been so awesome,” Judy said. “He’s really taken this to heart.
“Project Charlie was his idea. I’ve been wishing we had the money we could donate to Children’s Hospital because they were so good to Willa. But we just don’t have that kind of money to donate in Charlie’s name.
“But with Project Charlie, I feel like she’s carrying on. She may not be here with us, but she is in a much better place. It means so much to us to be able to carry on Charlie’s legacy like this.
“This project and all the people who have prayed for us, donated to us and helped get us back on our feet has really restored my faith in humanity. It has all been so amazing. There is kindness out there.
“I’m so proud of this project having Charlie’s name on it to represent her and to help other people.”
