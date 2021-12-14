Throughout the year, the staff at People's Independent Bank In Boaz have been setting aside money for their end-of-the-year Christmas party. However, instead of spending the money on themselves, the bank has a tradition of taking the party money and donating to local nonprofits.
This year, the bank gave a donation to five organizations: Marshall County Christmas Coalition, Shepherd's Cove Hospice, United Way, Room in the Inn and Neighborhood Bridges of Boaz.
The donations were presented last Thursday morning during an early bird breakfast put on by the Boaz Chamber of Commerce at the bank. Local leaders including Boaz Mayor David Dyar and Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy spoke, thanking the city and businesses like PIB for a great year.
