The blood supply in the United States is dangerously low, with COVID-19 continuing to impact donor turnout and recent tragedies and increased demands adding additional strain to the national supply. Locally, there is also a severe blood shortage, and blood donors are asked to donate soon.
Blood donations decrease during the holidays due to travel, weather, busy schedules and school breaks. To thank blood donors this holiday season, now through Jan. 2, all LifeSouth donors will receive a $20 e-gift card good at numerous retailers and restaurants.
Many people only think of donating blood after a tragedy or disaster, but blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of patients. LifeSouth asks those who do not normally donate, have not donated in a while or are first-time donors to make a point to donate. Regular blood donors are also asked to come in and bring a friend. All blood types are needed now to make sure blood is available for patient care.
Donating blood takes less than an hour and can save three lives. LifeSouth serves patients at 18 North Alabama Hospitals: Huntsville Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Athens-Limestone Hospital, North Alabama Med Center, Marshall Med Centers North and South, Crestwood Medical Center, Parkway Med Center, Lawrence Med Center, Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Shoals Hospital, Cullman Regional, Red Bay Hospital, Russellville Hospital, Madison Hospital, Gadsden Regional, Lakeland Community Hospital.
Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or the flu vaccination.
To find out where drives are next, visit www.lifesouth.org or call 256-533-8246.
In addition to the e-gift card, blood donors also receive refreshments, and a mini-physical including cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure, and you’ll learn your blood type. Find a blood drive or donor center near you at lifesouth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.