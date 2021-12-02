A Guntersville man remains in the Marshall County jail after his arrest for aggravated child abuse.
Marshall County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 21-year-old Daiquan Holt shortly after being notified by Huntsville Hospital of a five-month-old baby with suspicious injuries. Those injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome. The baby was later sent to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham for treatment of the injuries.
Holt was booked into the Marshall County Jail on Nov. 19.
Holt’s bond is set at $30,000.
Aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of 6 is a Class A felony according to Alabama Criminal Code.
Class A felonies are the most serious and are eligible for 10 to 99 years or life in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.
