GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims is looking to beef up security at the county’s courthouses by adding more unarmed security guards and X-ray machines.
The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday approved a bid with Dynamic Security to add more unarmed security at $15.89 per hour per officer. Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said he wants to eventually transition to staffing security with full time Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies.
The commission also approved the sheriff to go out for bids on one or more X-ray machines to be used to check people’s bags as they enter the courthouses. He said having an X-ray machine would speed up the security screen process and make it more efficient at identifying potential contraband. Sims said the metal detectors at each courthouse entrance occasionally missed metal objects coming through.
He told of a recent incident where a woman made it into the building with a screwdriver, scissors and box cutters in her purse. The items were discovered when she was searched again before entering one of the courtrooms.
“We’ve got to shore up our security,” Sims said. “That could have
been a bad day. We don’t know what her intent was or anything like that.”
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate, who witnessed the incident, said he was able to bring a pocket knife into the building without detection.
In addition to adding to security, the X-ray machines would allow for faster inspection of personal bags. The courthouse currently has a limit on bag size due to the amount of time it takes to inspect large bags. Larger bags could be searched as quickly as smaller bags with the X-ray machines, which would also save people who unknowingly bring in a bag too big some time and a trip back to their car.
Sims said they would need an X-ray machine to cover each of the courthouses’ four doors at a cost of roughly $25,000 each.
