GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims is looking to beef up security at the county’s courthouses by adding more unarmed security guards and X-ray machines. 

The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday approved a bid with Dynamic Security to add more unarmed security at $15.89 per hour per officer. Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said he wants to eventually transition to staffing security with full time Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies. 

