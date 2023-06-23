JACKSONVILLE — When the first school bell rang last fall, the state estimated that Alabama classrooms were missing 1,500 teachers. Pointing to burnout and low salaries, teachers are leaving behind careers they were once passionate about – sparking a national teacher shortage.
Jacksonville State University, which was founded as a state teacher’s college in 1883, wants to help school employees advance their careers and stay in education. Beginning in Fall 2023, the university is offering a 20 percent tuition scholarship to those working in pre-K to 12th grade.
“With the high demand for P-12 teachers in our state and nationwide,” said Kelly Martin, director of enrollment initiatives, “we hope this scholarship will assist current teachers with furthering their education, encourage P-12 support staff to consider going back to school to pursue degrees in education and allow Jax State to do our part in combatting teacher shortages in Alabama.”
The scholarship is exclusive to new or former JSU students, which includes those who have never attended the university and are newly admitted for Fall 2023, those who attended JSU as an undergraduate and are newly admitted for graduate school in Fall 2023 and former students who previously attended the university but have since gone inactive and are newly readmitted for Fall 2023.
“The P-12 scholarship makes earning an advanced degree more affordable and offers an opportunity for educators to retool themselves for other educational opportunities,” said Dr. Kimberly S. White, dean of the JSU College of Education and Professional Studies. “In many cases, an advanced degree leads to an increase in salary and helps to make the educator more marketable for a promotion.”
Dr. White said the scholarship is also intended to help school support staff transition into the classroom.
“The P-12 scholarship is an excellent opportunity for us to decrease the financial burden associated with becoming a professional educator or advancing in the field of education,” White said.
JSU has a rich history as a teacher’s college and a reputation for producing the best, first-day-ready educators.
“Offering this scholarship is one more way for us to serve our P-12 teachers,” Martin said, “and make sure that our school systems have the staff they need to continue to offer the best education possible for children in our state.”
For a complete list of requirements and eligibility criteria visit https://www.jsu.edu/partnerships/educators/.
