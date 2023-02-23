Rumors going around Albertville Thursday afternoon had some parents frightened for the safety of their children.
Several calls to The Reporter’s newsroom reported a student had allegedly been arrested on the Albertville Middle School campus Thursday for carrying a gun onto school grounds inside a backpack and then making threats to “shoot up the school.”
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee and Assistant Police Chief John Amos both confirmed to The Reporter after speaking with school administrators and School Resource Officers stationed at the Middle School no such arrest or threats were made.
“There was no weapon found on school grounds,” Cartee said. “There was no arrest made on campus.
“The rumors to the contrary are absolutely false.”
Miranda Humphrey, public relations and marketing specialist for Albertville City Schools, said a statement was posted on school social media clearing up any miscommunications.
“We would like to clarify a rumor regarding school safety at Albertville Middle School today,” the statement read.
“There has not been an arrest, nor has there been an incident involving a weapon of any kind. This is an unsubstantiated rumor that never occurred.
“Safety of our students, faculty and staff will always be our number one priority at Albertville City Schools.”
Making threats may seem harmless to some, but school officials have policies in place to deal with students found guilty of saying or making threats in other ways.
According to the Albertville City Schools student handbook, verbal, written or printed communication that threatens injury to person, property or reputation is considered a Class II offense, punishable by parental contact, disciplinary probation, before or after school detention, work assignments before or after school, in-school correction or suspension at the discretion of the principal.
Possession of firearms; discharging of any pistol, rifle, shotgun, air gun or other devices; bomb threats and false alarms; and possession of weapons other than firearms are considered Class IV offenses punishable by suspension from school pending an administrative hearing. The hearing will determine if expulsion or long-term assignment to Alternative School be made. Law enforcement will also be contacted, and a police report filed on all Class IV offenses.
