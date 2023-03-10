An Albertville man remains behind bars, charged with shooting into unoccupied vehicles.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said officers responded to a shots fired call on Feb. 19 at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Alabama 205. Upon arrival, they discovered several unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot with damage from being struck by gunfire, he said.
“Officers determined the gunshots were fired during the course of an argument, but fortunately no one was injured,” Amos said.
Evidence collected on scene by patrol officers coupled with follow-up investigation by detectives gave probable cause for officers to arrest Marc Ramos, 22, of Albertville.
Ramos was arrested Feb. 27 and taken to the Albertville City Jail where he was charged with two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, a Class C felony.
Ramos was later transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains in lieu of a $60,000 bond.
