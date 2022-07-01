For anyone who has dined in at the Guntersville Chick-fil-A, you have probably seen or been visited by Carol Beck –also known as Ms. Carol. Beck began working there as the marketing director in 2006, after retiring from her job with NASA in Huntsville. She knew the new owners, Bob and Vicki Moore, from the Huntsville Chick-fil-A and decided to come work for them as it was close to her home.
Beck transitioned to a part-time hospitality director after her husband got sick. In this new role, she keeps everything in order in the dining room and makes sure everyone dining in has everything they need, and more.
“It is just a wonderful place to work,” Beck said. “I have always enjoyed working with people and they want me to take time with people and play with the kids. I contribute a lot of it to the management.”
Ms. Carol has always been popular in the community, but her compassion was publicized after an encounter with Marketta Moore. Moore was stopping into the Guntersville Chick-fil-A with her three young children on her way to see her husband, Lukas, who was training in Huntsville. Both Moore and her husband serve in the U.S. Army and had been previously stationed in Germany.
Beck had seen Moore struggling as soon as they came into the establishment and checked on the family throughout their meal. As they were leaving, Beck came over unprompted to help put on one of the children’s shoes and carried one of the daughters to the car.
In their exchange, Moore managed to snap a photo of Beck helping carry her daughter to the car and posted it on social media calling Ms. Carol her “guardian angel.” Moore came back the next day and gave Beck a card thanking her for her kindness. Moore’s post became a hit, and Beck said that the whole story just blossomed from there.
The Moore family and Ms. Carol were asked to participate in Chick-fil-A’s commercial called “#TheLittleThings.” They went to New York to film the commercial which was first published on May 19. In it they discussed the encounter and how Ms. Beck’s kindness impacted them. Beck said that after the commercial came out her story got even more foot traffic.
Even though Ms. Carol has been getting lots of recognition, she likes to tell others that she is not a celebrity, just “a woman who loves her job.”
