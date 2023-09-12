The 2023 United Way Day of Caring Campaign kick-off breakfast was held Tuesday morning at the Boaz Rec Center.
Hundreds filled the room in their baby blue shirts to start the day off by commemorating the 26th year that the community has come together to help agencies and individuals across the county.
Johnna Williams, United Way Board President, opened the breakfast.
“On behalf of the entire United Way Board, I want to welcome you to the 26th annual Day of Caring kick-off. Marshall County has always been very supportive of this event and we are truly grateful for all the tears, donors and advocates that make this event such a success,” she said. “We thank each of you for living united and helping to change lives in our community.”
The Pledge was then conducted by Boy Scouts of America Greater Alabama Council Troop 5060 and the National Anthem sang by the Snead State Choir.
The Invocation was given by Steven Brown, Pastor at First Baptist Church of Boaz.
Cade Smith, 2023-2024 Campaign Chair, then gave the Pacesetter Report.
“This is one of my favorite days of the year and it is an honor and privilege to be up here today,” he said to the crowd. “We have a lot going on this year and we can’t wait to get this kicked off. The best feeling of this is knowing that so many individuals, companies and organizations across the county are uniting together once again to donate, to volunteer and to advocate to support local solutions to help improve our local education, financial stability and help all our friends and neighbors in Marshall County.”
Eleven companies in Marshall County have 100% employee participation in donating to Marshall County United Way.
“We are thankful to the numerous companies that have started campaigning early and have helped us to reach 40% of our campaign goal already,” Smith continued. “We have already raised $305,869 towards this year’s campaign. We still have a lot of ground to cover to reach our goal so let’s be sure to do everything we can in our organizations and businesses to reach our goal.”
The total goal for the 2023-2024 campaign is $755,000.
Special guest speakers were Mina and Justin Butler, adoptive parents of 11-year-old Becca Butler, who was born with Turner’s Syndrome and went blind in October of 2021.
The Butlers are part of the Foster and Adoptive Parents Association.
“Adoption is one of the most beautiful pictures of grace,” said Becca’s dad, Justin Butler. “It’s nothing of us as parents but how God orchestrates it all. God gives us all something to do. We are to serve him with a purpose, a love and a desire to help others as well. To seek his will for our lives. We appreciate each of you for your purpose and your planning in your mission projects. God may ask you for $5, he may ask you for 5 minutes of your time or he may want you to have 5 children. On the day he called us to be foster parents, I’m glad I didn’t have $5 or 5 minutes to waste. His plan is the best plan. Thank you for letting us come today.”
Becca’s best friend and singing partner, Sean Dietrich, joined her on stage to sing a few songs for the crowd of almost 500.
United Way Executive Director, Carrie Thomas, closed out the program.
“Thank you, Becca, for sharing your story and talents with us. Thank you for reminding us that life is still worth wild, if you just smile and that true friendships know no boundaries,” Thomas said. “Thank you again for being here today for showing up for our community. After 26 years, this event is still as strong today as it ever was. This year 80 service projects have been adopted by 40 local companies and organizations. We also have 26 companies that have a casual day at their workplace. While this may just be a little bit of time and resources for these projects, the impact can be felt far beyond today.”
United Way Marshall County is celebrating its 30th year of a county-wide organization.
After the breakfast, attendees left to spend the day volunteering at numerous non-profits across the community.
For more information on Marshall County United Way visit unitedwaymarshall.org.
