Summertime, I love it. Hope you all are having a good summer and are doing what it takes to stay cool. I think we are all very fortunate to live in an area with all this beauty. Sometimes, we seem to take it for granted. You know the old saying, “take time to smell the roses”. Well, even though it has really been hot these past few days, life is good and we all need to realize what a wonderful part of the county we live in. I know we all her at MCRSVP have so much to the thankful for.
Things here are shaping up to offer our seniors some helpful classes and we are getting more volunteers up and “running.” We still need you.
One class that is in the planning stage and will probably materialize mid to late August is the AARP Defensive Driving Class. The last two vehicles I have purchased, I have kidded my children that this is the last one I’m getting before they take my keys away. I expect – no I know – that day will come, but hopefully I still have a few more years of driving left. Some people that know me might think that should have already happened. Back to my subject. DRIVING. I have been researching the subject and have found some interesting facts.
When today’s 60 year old driver was 16, airbags were not a standard feature in any vehicle. When today’s 72 year old driver was 16, the Department of Transportation would not be created for another year. To stay safe and confident behind the wheel, older drivers must adapt to a variety of changes including changes to our vehicles, traffic laws, roadways and ourselves.
This class will be entirely done in a classroom here at our facility and will address driving subjects such as merging, intersections, high speed roadways (this is certainly 431) driving at dusk or dawn and driver distractions. Other subjects that will be addressed are maintaining proper following distance, minimizing the effect of dangerous blind spots, properly using safety belts, air bags and all car features, effects of medications on driing, maintaining physical flexibility and monitoring the driving skills of those around you. Many drivers are outliving their ability to drive by an average of 7-10 years. AARP Driver Safety programs can help extend safe driving for mature drivers. This will be a one day class and nearly 18 million senior drivers have participated in this class since 1979.
More information will be coming to you in our articles and on our Facebook page. This is a great opportunity to hone those driving skills. Not to say any of us are “bad” drivers, it just It never hurts to expose ourselves to new information and improve on any activity and this is an important skill that we need to constantly work on to keep ourselves safe and the other person on the road.
This is one of the most informative classes we have offered this year and I hope many of you will take advantage of it. Again, more information as we nail down the date.
If you have any questions about what is happening here or you have suggestions about things you would like to see us offer, please give us a call. 256 571-7734.
Our doors are always open – well, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. Would love to have you come visit.
