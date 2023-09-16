The Marshall County Commission meeting started with the recognition of an employee from the Revenue Commissioner’s Office.
Marshall County Revenue Commissioner, Michael Johnson, presented a “County Administration Certification” certificate to Melanie Tarvin, a 14-year employee of the office.
“Any day that I come to work I thank the public for the support they give us. I want to thank the employees for the energy and the character that they bring to their job. Today, I’m very lucky that I get to recognize one of them. It’s been a game changer to have someone in our office who has the training,” Johnson said.
“Melanie is one of my go-to employees, as in if someone asks me a question, I am more than likely going to her to find it out. I have had lots of compliments from taxpayers about their interactions with Melanie and how they appreciate her efforts and conduct towards them. So, I am very appreciative of her.”
• A vote was taken by Commission members on whether or not to approve allowing contract employees to drive county vehicles.
“We’ve been going over and over this and we need to decide if contract workers are allowed to drive county vehicles. We need to put this to rest one way or the other,” said Marshall County Chairman, James Hutcheson.
The votes were as followed:
District #1: Yes
District #2: No
District #3: Yes
District #4: No
Due to a tie, the deciding vote went to Chairman Hutcheson. His answer was, “no” and the vote did not pass. Contract workers are not allowed to drive county vehicles.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, also briefly spoke to the Commission about deputy coroner classification.
Deputy Corners are currently classified as independent contractors and not county employees.
“This is a discussion we’ve had numerous times; it reverts back to contract employee status.
“What I have provided to the Commission is a few packets that show the policies we have in place and how our office operates, state statutes, and what we are required to do by law,” Nugent said. “This is nothing new, Deputy Coroners have always been part of the Coroner’s Office. The budget for training for the Coroner’s office for next year was decreased from about $4,500 to $150. $150 to keep these guys certified, to keep these guys trained. That only covers my conference fees. That doesn’t provide any other training because under a 1099 contract through the county the county can’t provide that training to deputy coroners.”
Nugent said that not having proper training for the deputies can cause huge issues.
“The problems we have with that is that it takes the quality of the investigation and puts it at risk. At that point, the Coroner has no control over the type of training they are receiving, how that training proceeds, are they following procedures, that puts us at risk. It puts cases at the DA’s Office at risk when you have deputies that go on scene when I’m not available, something falls through the crack because they weren’t trained on a certain type of procedure and now a criminal case, a homicide is now at risk because a procedure or policy wasn’t followed. That’s the reason training is extremely important. Not only that but the economic impact that these guys have on the county is tremendous. Unless you’ve had a loved one pass away you don’t really know. If a death is not documented properly families can lose out on Veteran benefits, they could lose out on spousal benefits, children’s benefits. Families could lose out to $10,000-$100,000 of life insurance money.”
Nugent said reached out to the Department of Labor.
“I did email and call and have a conversation with the Deputy Director and General Counsel with the Department of Labor. I discussed all this with them to get an informal response on what their opinion was based on how my guys work and how my guys operate and provide,” he continued. “It was their opinion, informally, because once again they can’t form an opinion unless they have opened up a whole case on it, is that these guys would technically be classified as W2 employees based on the way they are paid and the way these services are performed. I think the whole point of this today is not to approve positions, not to approve money for positions but for the county commission to kind of decide, yes, let’s start looking at making these guys county employees to make it compliant with the law.”
There are six total deputy coroners that work with Nugent.
Then the vote came to the Commission.
“Cody went over this. I think he did a good job in the presentation,” Hutcheson said.
“Mr. Chairman I would like to read something before we do this,’ said Rick Watson, Commissioner for District 2.
“Cody as you know we have been at logger-heads and I know I’m tired of it and I can imagine you are too. I think I realized why this has been difficult for me,” Watson said. “You know we are all elected to do a particular job, the county has one Sheriff, one District 1 Commissioner, one Chairman and one Coroner. But when the public elects us, I don’t think they expect us to increase the cost of our office 700% and I think this is what we have let happen with your office. When you started, your pay was $18,000. Today, it’s $41,000. Your budget was $24,000, today, it is what you are asking for, if we agree to this, $158,000. You had one volunteer deputy, a request for five paid deputies, along with training and equipment and we added one assistant. We have gave you a building, provided a vehicle for the Coroner. Now there is a request to provide vehicles for these other guys if they are determined to be county employees. It is my understanding that a coroner responds to almost all calls to now we are paying deputies for the majority of the calls. When I voted for a coroner, I had a mental picture of what that means based on what many have said to me, many have a picture that looks like my picture. And I think that this is where I’m having trouble. I know what I thought was electing a Coroner, electing for our Coroner’s Office and I think most might match what you want to take to your office. What I would like to do is have a meeting so you can lay out to the Commission and to the public what it is you think the Coroner’s Office should look like. I think we need to be on the same page.”
All Commissioners voted a “yes” to approve a study regarding deputy coroner classification.
• The Commission also gave the approval for the FY2024 Budget which was discussed weeks prior.
“We went over this at the budget hearing a couple of weeks ago. I think it’s a good budget. We gave employees an 8% pay raise, and kept the insurance level. I think the majority of the department heads did a good job in presenting,” said Chairman Hutcheson.
Other approvals:
•District 3:
Approved payment request to Trigreen Equipment, $189.88
• Engineering:
Approved Preliminary Plat for The Ledges at Lake Guntersville Subdivision in District 2
Approved a regulatory speed limit of 35 mph for Mt. Moriah Road in District 4
Approved setting speed limit on 35 mph for Murphy Hill Road in District 4
Approved annual bid awards for FY2024
Revenue Commission:
Approved Board of Equalization nominee; Micky Hunt
• District Attorney:
Approval of Domestic Violence grant; $52,351.46 with 25% match from DA funds
Approve lease agreement between Rays Property, LLC and MCC; $9,600 General Fund fund balance
• Jail:
Approval to replace existing HVAC unit, $9,963.24 general fund fund balance.
The current unit is 17 years old.
Approved sealing parking lots at the Marshall County Courthouses located in Albertville and Guntersville for the combined total of $10,825.60; General Fund fund balance
Approved payment request to Southern Heating and Cooling; $407.74 for repairs to air conditioning Douglas Senior Center.
MCPALS: White Goods Pickup and dumpsters for District 2 on Sept. 18th
