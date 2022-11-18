After months of speculation and anticipation, former President Donald Trump has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.
Trump made the announcement Tuesday evening during a crowded rally at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
“My fellow citizens, America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said. “... In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”
Trump criticized the Biden Administration and vowed to make America a “great nation” again. This will be his third bid for the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.