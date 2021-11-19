For many, Thanksgiving is a time to spend hours cooking family favorite dishes to share around an elaborately set dining table.
Others, however, prefer not to cook and may want to go out.
If you fall in the latter category, here is a list of restaurants open in the Marshall County area on Thanksgiving Day.
Due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages, you may want to call the business prior to going out to ensure they are open for the holiday.
• Asia Garden in Albertville will open at 11 a.m. offering the regular menu.
• The Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering a Thanksgiving buffet. Adults are $27 and children ages 4-10 are $17 each. Reservations and a deposit are required in advance. Call 256-505-6602 or 256-505-6604 for more information. The restaurant will close at 3 p.m. to allow employees time with their families.
• Applebee’s will be open offering its full regular menu.
• Cracker Barrel will open at 11 a.m. to serve a homestyle turkey and dressing meal. The restaurant also has two Heat n’ Serve dinner options for family meals. The Feast feeds 8-10 people or Family Dinner feeds 4-6 and options are available for preorder. Get a free $10 gift card with each preordered meal.
• Huddle House will be open.
• Waffle House will be open.
• McDonalds will be open limited hours.
• Starbucks will be open limited hours.
• Burger King will be open, but hours vary by location.
If you choose to cook at home, but forgot an important ingredient, don’t worry. All local major grocery stores will be open.
• Foodland will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Food City will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Piggly Wiggly will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.