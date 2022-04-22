When people say bowling is a lifelong sport, you can believe them.
Just ask Verdell Davis. He’s 91 and still bowls in the Senior League at Frank’s Thunder Alley in Boaz every Tuesday morning. He started bowling when he was 27. Counting a layoff of about 5 years, that’s 64 years of being active in the sport he loves.
“He doesn’t just bowl, but he bowls at a high level too,” said his friend and fellow league member Rick Broadstreet.
Davis said he typically bowls 155-160. Lately, his average has been hovering around 154.
He grew up on Sand Mountain and got his start bowling at age 27. He was the lane mechanic for 7 years at two different bowling alleys in Birmingham, one in Vestavia and another in Roebuck.
He was at a tournament in recent years and got the chance to go behind the lanes and see modern bowling alley equipment. It was not at all like the equipment he’d worked on as a young man.
He then went to work for Stockham Valve in Birmingham. The company sponsored a lot of bowling leagues, so his bowling career continued and flourished. He’s won a lot of trophies over the years.
He is a military veteran. He was drafted in 1951, when the Korean War was raging.
“I was stationed stateside most of my time in the service,” he said. “But I did get sent to Korea towards the end. I only had 7 months and 20 days left, so they had to send me home after that.”
Korean veterans will tell you it’s the coldest place they’ve ever been in the winter.
“It was 30 below zero when I left in January to come home,” Verdell said. “We’d walk guard duty in that weather, but we had pretty good clothes.”
He retired at age 66. His mother, who’d lived to be 87, had passed. He bought his sisters’ part of her house and moved home. He spent months and months fixing up the house. Many of his forebears lived into their 80s and 90s, so it’s obvious Verdell has good genes on his side.
To meet him, you’d never guess he was 91.
“I ask people sometimes, ‘How old do you think I am?’” Verdell said. Lots of people guess he’s in his 60s or 70s. A few have guessed as low as the 50s.
While just being a bowler at age 91 is impressive, Verdell has a health factor that makes it even more remarkable.
“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004,” he said. That’s the neurological disorder that, among other things, causes uncontrollable tremors in the hands.
Verdell was one medicine and his hands continued to shake pretty bad.
“They swapped me to a different medicine,” he said. “I took it and the next day, my hands didn’t shake.”
He goes once a month to see a neurologist in Birmingham.
“She tells me she thinks it’s the bowling that has helped me,” he said.
He still rolls strikes occasionally, though they aren’t as numerous as they once were. He still has a 200 game from time-to-time.
When he was a younger man, someone gave him a set of golf clubs. Verdell gave that up pretty quick.
“I saw I couldn’t afford to bowl and play golf too,” he said.
There are 11 teams in the Senior League that bowls Tuesday mornings. Verdell is part of Get-R-Done with Bob Watson and Bob Akridge. Watson is 80.
“I’m the kid in the group,” said Akridge, who is 73.
“It just gets in your blood,” Verdell said of the sport of bowling. “When I worked for Stockham, they were paying for the leagues, and I was bowling 4 or five nights a week.”
Verdell has bowled five 300 games in his long career, two in tournaments and three in open play.
“It was pot games, $1 a game, with the three in open play,”: he said.
He’s not showing any signs of quitting his sport any time soon, although all older bowlers complain about the lack of speed they have compared to when they were younger.
“I dread the day I have to give it up,” he said.
