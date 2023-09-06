The Albertville City Schools Board of Education held its first of two budget hearings Friday morning where it went over the proposed financials for fiscal year 2024, which begins Oct. 1.
According to chief financial officer Christy Mead, the proposed budget will have a beginning total fund balance of $46,573,482.13 and a projected ending fund balance of $43,727,119.85.
Total revenues are expected to come to $79,086,135.96 versus $82,352,907.35 in projected total expenditures. Mead said that should leave a balance of $13,412,529.03 in the Reserve Fund, which is enough to cover 2.92 months of expenses. The state requires schools to have enough reserves to cover at least one month of expenses.
Total enrollment at ACS is down slightly compared to last year, Mead said. As of Aug. 25, the number of students was at 5,653, which is roughly 60 less than in 2023. Mead said that number could change in the coming weeks. Total employment stands at just over 601.
The Child Nutrition Program (CNP) is also required to have a one-month reserve. Currently, the CNP fund balance is at $1,494,000. Even with over $3.5 million in expected revenues, Mead said the fund will be in the black by $14,513 by the end of FY 2024 based on roughly $5 million in expenditures. She said the General Fund will need to contribute funds to help cover the loss and build up the CNP reserve.
Another concern discussed by the board Friday is the impending loss of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. The school system received multiple rounds of ESSER funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those are set to expire in 2024.
Both Mead and Board President Bobby Stewart said the board will need to look at areas now to adapt the budget for when the funds are no longer available in 2025.
The board plans to hold a second, more in-depth budget hearing on Sept.6 at 7:30 a.m. in the school board room at 105 West Main Street. The board must approve a budget no later than Sept. 15.
