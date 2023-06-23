“Rocky” the rock snake, who resides at the Crossville Walking Track, is now missing his head.
The theft was noticed by Emily Simpson, early Wednesday morning.
Simpson, who started the community snake, is appalled that someone would do this.
“If you did this as a joke, it’s not funny,” she said. “Leave stuff alone that’s not yours. I knew someone would ruin the fun for everyone.”
The project, which started earlier this month, had already gained 52 painted rocks from community members.
Community members paint rocks of varying sizes, adding them to the snake’s body. There are no rules as to how the rocks are painted.
Simpson is the Crossville Town Liaison for grant projects and started “Rocky” because it would be something fun for everyone to be a part of.
The theft happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.
Simpson is asking for the public’s help in the return of Rocky’s head.
“We just want it returned how it was found and left alone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.