GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Guntersville City School Board voted unanimously recently to uphold Superintendent Jason Barnett’s recommendation to terminate Guntersville Elementary School kindergarten teacher Natalie Bunch.
Bunch plans to file an appeal.
The Board’s decision followed two full days of testimony in a “Termination of a Tenured Employee” hearing.
The termination hearing began on Thursday, Nov. 17, and lasted 11 hours before the Board adjourned until after the Thanksgiving holiday. The hearing continued the following Monday for nearly eight hours, which consisted mainly of Bunch’s testimony, before the Board deliberated an additional two hours, returning the unanimous decision around 7 p.m.
It was a 4-0 vote. Board Vice President Jim Beard recused himself from the hearing.
Board President Whitney Mastin read a statement on behalf of the entire Board after the decision:
“Mrs. Bunch, we would like for you to know that this was a very difficult decision for the Board and it was not taken lightly. We do not feel that the physical interactions with the student that have been discussed in this hearing give us concern that the contact was in any way sexual or gratifying and we do wish for you and the public to know that. At no time during this process were any of us under that impression. We are supporting the superintendent’s recommendation for termination based on violations of Board policies and poor judgment that was demonstrated. While this hearing brought to light some concerning information within our schools that we will address with the superintendent, we do not feel that those issues are an excuse not to uphold the superintendent’s recommendation for your termination.”
Following a Sept. 13 incident that took place in her classroom, Bunch was given a notice of termination on Sept. 22 from Barnett for violating Board policies 5.1.1 c., d., e. and h. after being put on administrative leave and the conclusion of a three-day investigation conducted by Chief Academic Officer Jennifer Williams and Chief Administrative Officer Dawn Osborne.
The hearing, which has been a contentious issue throughout the Guntersville community, was made public at the request of Bunch. It was held at the Board of Education office. The small room was packed on both days with supporters for the employee — made up of her students’ parents and other teachers, as well as friends and family members — many of whom wore “We Love Mrs. Bunch” stickers on the last day of the hearing.
Board members Laura Kappler Roberts, Scott Langford and Bethany Etheridge were present for the hearing, along with Mrs. Mastin. Board Attorney Taylor Brooks represented the superintendent. William Webster, an attorney from Montgomery, was there to represent Bunch.
Brooks presented evidence from Williams and Osborne, as well as Barnett. Assistant Principal Shannon Hampton was called as a rebuttal witness for the superintendent.
For Bunch, Webster called Marshall County DHR caseworker LaQuitta Lymon, GES Principal John Doyle, GES substitute teacher Nicole Willoughby, GES counselor Kristen Kent, kindergarten teacher Monica Giles, retired special education teacher Sherry Vanzandt, and parents Dr. Jessica Sparks, Jen Shepard (acting GES PTO president) and Mike McCormack to the stand. Bunch’s own testimony was presented on Monday and lasted several hours.
Undisputed Events
Prior to the events on Sept. 13, which served as the catalyst for Barnett’s termination recommendation, things in Bunch’s class concerning the student in question had been unsettled from the first day of school in early August. Substitute teacher Nicole Willoughby was assigned as an aide in the kindergarten class, specifically to help Bunch with the student, who screamed, yelled and would not willingly enter the building on his own the first day of school.
On Aug. 17, the student became violent after refusing to move out of the kindergarten commons area and into the classroom. He kicked Willoughby several times, then tackled Bunch to the ground, pulling her hair and smothering her nose and mouth with his hands. Doyle’s help was requested, and he came to the commons area from a nearby classroom. Doyle had to physically lift the child off of the teacher, getting hit several times himself in the process.
The student was sent home after the incident, but returned to class the next day. No other form of discipline was administered. Later that same day, Doyle asked Bunch to fill out a written incident report. She was told to speak to the rest of her students about a plan for them, should that type of behavior occur in the classroom again.
The student was out of school Aug. 22-24 due to illness, during which his grandmother/guardian met with Doyle, Bunch and Kent about the behavior.
After the student was evaluated by Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare and subsequently began taking medication for ADHD, the aggressive behavior subsided and gave way to a more “touchy-feely” type of demeanor. The student’s relationship with Bunch grew stronger and more trusting, but he wanted to be around her at all times, holding her hand or hanging onto her and even attempting to touch her inappropriately on the chest.
On Aug. 26, the student leaned over and licked Bunch’s toes for the first time while the class was sitting on the ground during rug time. Willoughby witnessed the behavior that day, which lasted seconds. Later, while the class was out of the room, the teachers talked about the behavior and Willoughby asked if they should report it. Bunch decided to take a wait-and-see approach and told Willoughby she would report it if it happened again.
On Sept. 2, Bunch spoke to GES counselor Kristen Kent to let her know about the student’s unusual behavior, which had happened again in her class that morning. Bunch told Kent she was not comfortable going to Doyle. Kent did not report the behavior to Doyle or any other administrators at that time.
When it happened for a final time on Sept. 13, Bunch took it upon herself to document the behavior. She shared the photos with other kindergarten teachers and front office receptionist Barb Conway, then reported the behavior and showed the photos to nurse Kim Ashley and Hampton, the assistant principal. During the conversation, Doyle walked in and Bunch showed him the photos and told him what had been going on in her class. He later called Barnett to let him know there was something he needed to talk to him about at his earliest convenience. Based on the information he received from Doyle, Barnett then commissioned Williams and Osborne to investigate the situation.
Bunch returned to work for what would ultimately be her last day in the classroom on Sept. 14. She was off on Thursday, Sept. 15, and Friday, Sept. 16, to attend a custody hearing involving her ex-husband.
On Sept. 16, Hampton compiled a report at Barnett’s request to DHR, taken from notes she had jotted down after the meeting on Sept. 13. Bunch’s phone number was incorrect on the completed form, so she learned about the report via a letter that was mailed to her address. After an initial investigation, the case worker closed the case without finding any indication of abuse regarding Bunch.
On the morning of Sept. 19, Doyle told Bunch to report to the central office for what she thought was a meeting about the student’s behavior, but turned out to be an interview for the investigative report. Williams led the interview, although Osborne and Doyle were also present. At the end of the meeting, Bunch was placed on administrative leave.
The investigative report was compiled from staff interviews conducted by Williams and Osborne over the course of three days, then summarized from their handwritten notes and turned over to Barnett. No audio recordings were made of the interviews.
After receiving the report, Barnett met with Bunch and Doyle on Sept. 22. Bunch asked if her father-in-law, local pharmacist Buddy Bunch, could accompany her to the meeting, but the request was denied. After speaking with her and listening to her version of events for the first time, Barnett handed Bunch a notice of termination he had drawn up prior to the meeting. It was the first time termination had been mentioned to Bunch throughout the process. Afterward, Barnett returned to his office and wrote a report of the Sept. 22 meeting, taken from his handwritten notes. No audio recording was made of the conversation.
At no time throughout the process was Bunch asked to file her own written report of the events as she believed they happened.
Bunch later exercised her right to a hearing before the Guntersville City School Board.
“Natalie and I appreciate so much the support we have received from the dozens of community members who took the time to write letters of support or patiently attended approximately 20 hours of testimony over two long days of proceedings before the school board,” Webster said in a statement. “We are bitterly disappointed and disturbed by the announcement received late Monday night. We firmly believe we proved that the case against Natalie was based on inaccurately reported information that omitted or twisted what was stated by multiple interviewees, including Natalie herself, and that she is now being terminated for failing to follow vague, unwritten, or nonexistent policies that she had no knowledge of. Assuming the written notice of the school board’s decision tracks what was announced Monday night, Natalie plans to file an appeal to clear her name and to fight for her honor. We believe, and we are not alone in believing, that the board’s announced decision was a huge mistake and a miscarriage of justice that will carry profound negative effects for parents, teachers and students in Guntersville.”
Disputed Evidence
Throughout the many hours of testimony and presented evidence, there was much about the situation that was contested by both parties from how the physical attack was handled, to the way the unusual behavior was reported to how the notice of termination was delivered.
The most discrepancies originated from the initial investigative reports provided by Williams and Osborne.
In what Bunch’s attorney compared to a “game of Telephone,” the completed report was said to have omitted certain subjects of importance, as well as added in language or even sentences that were never spoken during the initial interviews. The interviews themselves were a sticking point during the hearing. Bunch said on the stand she felt “ambushed” during hers. Kent also testified she felt as though she was “in trouble,” based on the atmosphere and tone of the interview.
Some of the most contested aspects of the investigative report and the hearing itself are listed below:
• While the physical attack on Bunch, Willoughby and Doyle was considered “unfortunate” by the Board attorney, and even categorized as “aggressive” instead of “violent” behavior by Osborne, Bunch told the Board she actually felt quite “traumatized” by the alarming event.
• During the meeting with the grandmother after the assault, Bunch said she did not “feel good” about it and did not feel supported by administration, particularly when, according to her testimony, the grandmother looked at Bunch and claimed the attack would not have happened if someone had not provoked her grandson. She went on in that meeting to tell Kent and Doyle she did not trust the school and that she would withdraw him from it if he was sent home for his behavior again. In response, according to Bunch, Doyle reassured the grandmother that that would not be necessary. Although Bunch felt the meeting did not go well, Kent said in her testimony the meeting ended on a positive note.
• The report repeatedly described the behavior in question as “licking and/or sucking.” Throughout her testimony, Bunch was adamant that she never said the words “suck” or “sucking.”
• A main point of contention throughout the hearing was the amount of times the odd behavior happened. The report said that Bunch told Williams it had happened around one to two times a week for two to three weeks. Bunch was resolute that the toe-licking happened three times within three weeks; on Aug. 26, Sept. 2, and for a final time on Sept. 13, the day she took and shared the photos.
• In the report, the administrators said that Bunch appeared “casual” when discussing the events and did not have much of a reaction to the behavior in the photos, some of which were of the live-action variety. In fact, witness testimony from Willoughby stated that Bunch was mortified by the behavior and immediately redirected the student, told him, “You will not do this,” got out of her chair and moved away, rattled and red-faced.
• The report does state from Mrs. Bunch’s interview, as well as from others who were questioned, that Bunch redirected the student’s unusual behavior, but does not include that she redirected the student attempting to touch her chest, instead claiming he “routinely” touched that area of her body. “Not true,” said Bunch. According to the teacher, he only tried to touch her chest on two occasions, both of which she quickly redirected before he made contact.
• The superintendent said Bunch had used the excuse of “picking her battles” when asked why she allowed the behavior to continue. Bunch said in her testimony, however, that when the behavior occurred, the student would be roaming around the room during her intensive instructional time on the rug. While she said she should have made him sit in either his designated chair on the rug or at his desk, he wasn’t disrupting the other students during that time so she chose to “pick her battles” regarding letting him walk or crawl around the room.
• Barnett, Hampton, Williams and Osborne all stated in their testimony that they didn’t think telling Kent, the counselor, was an “appropriate” report; that she should have gone to an administrator, as well. When Willoughby, Giles and Vanzandt, all teachers, were on the stand, however, they testified that they routinely go to Kent to report behavioral issues in the class. Kent said in her own testimony that she is not an administrator, but as the school’s counselor, does act “as a resource to help teachers.” Although, when asked by a Board member if she “owns the responsibility” as an unofficial administrator, she said she “shouldn’t have to.”
• Kent claimed the conversation about the behavior between her and Bunch was casual in nature and she didn’t look at it as an official report. Kent said she “didn’t feel like there was anything to report.” Bunch felt differently, however. When she told Kent she didn’t feel comfortable going to Doyle about the “embarrassing” behavior, she assumed the counselor would let him know on her behalf. In reference to the conversation they had on Sept. 2, after the second occurrence of the behavior happened, Kent said the report claimed she said that Bunch had told her “not to tell Doyle.” On the stand, she clarified she did not phrase it that way during the interview. Bunch testified it was after this conversation that she decided to document the behavior should it occur again.
• Bunch stated in her testimony that she was not comfortable with Doyle for several reasons: She didn’t feel supported by him after the attack, she didn’t feel comfortable talking to him about the sensitive nature of the behavior going on in her classroom and she felt like he treated her differently than other employees, due to his friendship with her ex-husband, whom she was in a custody battle with while this was going on. Her ex-husband is a GHS teacher. During his testimony, however, Doyle said they only maintained a professional relationship through work and that they were not friends.
• The report states that Bunch sent a text to Doyle after the attack saying she didn’t need Willoughby in her class anymore. During testimony, however, Bunch explained that Willoughby already had an assignment in another class after Aug. 30, which was the last day she spent as an aide in Bunch’s class. After that, a string of temporary substitutes would come in thirty minute bursts day after day. She said someone new popping in and out of her classroom was very distracting for all of her students and she could not effectively teach during those times. She said she wanted Willoughby in her class, but aside from that, the text she sent was simply asking for a more concrete plan that would provide stability and routine in her classroom.
• During her testimony, Hampton said she took the photos Bunch showed her of the student licking her toes seriously, which is what led her to take notes after the interaction with Bunch on Sept. 13. She did not report anything to DHR, however, until Sept. 16. When asked by Webster why she did not immediately report it if she felt that strongly that something was wrong, she admitted that, “in hindsight,” she “should have called sooner,” but she “wasn’t really sure what was going on.” Further, in Bunch’s testimony, she said that when she initially showed Hampton the photos, Hampton laughed and advised her to start wearing her “cute fall boots.”
• Barnett, Williams and Osborne all stated in their testimony that they had “concerns” about Bunch being in the classroom with children after learning about the behavior that happened on multiple occasions. Williams said, “I do not feel I can trust her around children” because “she showed poor judgment” in “letting it happen multiple times.” Williams, Osborne, and Hampton all testified they agreed with Barnett’s recommendation of termination to the Board. In contrast, Shepard, Sparks and McCormack, all parents of students in Bunch’s class, said on the stand that they continue to trust the teacher with their child in or outside of the classroom.
In his closing statement, Brooks listed off all the people Bunch claimed in her testimony “lied” about the situation: Barnett, Osborne, Williams, Doyle, Hampton and Kent. He told the Board they had hired good administrators and asked them to listen to them in this case.
On the contrary, Webster responded by explaining that it wasn’t so much people lying as the whole situation was a “rush to judgment” framed by what Bunch would have said “strained through a colander” in a “game of Telephone.” He told the Board to ask themselves what she could have done differently and begged them not to “give her career a death sentence” by upholding a decision that will “throw away” a “fantastic teacher.”
In the end, the Board voted to uphold Barnett’s recommendation to terminate Bunch.
“The Guntersville City Board of Education appreciates and values the service of its teachers,” Brooks said on behalf of the superintendent. “However, on rare occasions, the Superintendent determines that it is in the best interest of the students to recommend the termination of an employee. Recently, such a case presented itself, and the Superintendent recommended the termination of a Kindergarten teacher at Guntersville Elementary School. The teacher was afforded a full and fair hearing before the Board in compliance with the Students First Act. After a two-day hearing, the Board voted to approve the Superintendent’s recommendation. The Board understands that this decision may be upsetting to some in the community. Neither the Superintendent nor the Board want to terminate any employee, but their duty to ensure the best for the students occasionally necessitates that such action be taken. The Board wishes this employee the best in all of her future endeavors and looks forward to working with its teachers and the community to continue to strive for excellence in the education of the students of Guntersville.”
Bunch’s pending appeal will go first to the State Department of Education, which will appoint an administrative law judge. From there it could continue to Marshall County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.