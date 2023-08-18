Albertville City Council members will hear two requests for property annexations at an upcoming meeting.
During a meeting Monday night, council members introduced requests by Robert and Robin Gunnells to have a home at 1672 Lane Switch Road, and by Jacob and Carolyn Maples to have property located next to 667 Cochran Road annexed into the city limits. The Maples’ land is 1.3 acres of undeveloped land where they plan to build a home.
Public hearings will be held Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
In other business, Council members also:
• Rescheduled the first meeting in September to Sept. 11 due to the Labor Day holiday falling on that Monday.
• Approved an ordinance to vacate a portion of an undeveloped street/ally off Dan Avenue owned by John Paul Burson, adjacent to 1306 Dan Ave.
• Approved resolutions to abate grass nuisances at 110 Celia Ave. and 716 Baltimore Ave. Both homes have grass in excess of 12 inches tall. Under the resolutions, city employees will mow the grass and weeds and the Code Enforcement Officer will submit an itemized report to the City Clerk showing the cost of removing the nuisance. A copy of the reports will be posted at City Hall. According to the resolution, at least 50% of the costs will be used to reimburse the city for administrative costs.
• Approved an ordinance to vacate a portion of an undeveloped street named Decker Avenue located off Rose Road and owned by Larry Fortenberry.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Albertville School Board for the use of the Albertville Armory located at 505 E. McKinney Ave. The agreement states the school system will use the building for storage and office space retroactively from March 1, 2022, to Oct. 1, 2023.
The school board has agreed to pay for all utilities and will maintain the lawn at the facility.
The next city council meeting will be Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
