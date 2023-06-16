Aidan Clevenger loves to bake and cook for family and friends.
He’s hopeful his love of food and cooking will land him the title of Favorite Chef in a contest for Chef Carla Hall and Taste of Home Magazine.
Aiden works in the kitchen at Papa Dubi’s in Albertville. He currently helps cook as well as bakes desserts for the restaurant. Aidan is a contestant in Carla Hall’s Favorite Chef contest. The winner of the contest will be featured in Taste of Home Magazine and will take home $25,000.
Aidan graduated from DAR in 2022 and since has been working at Papa Dubi’s and attending culinary classes to further himself. His love of cooking and baking comes from his grandmothers who were always present in the kitchen. Aidan was instantly drawn to the culinary creations in their kitchens and wanted to learn to cook and bake.
Although he is only 18, Aidan has big plans for helping others in need. Aidan recently went to Africa on a mission trip where he said there were a lot of people who don’t have access to food the way we do in the US.
Aidan is already attending New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and with the prize money, will be able to pay for all his schooling. His ultimate goal is to go on mission trips.
“I would love to help reach out into communities,” said Aidan. Eventually Aidan plans on opening up his own bakery and food pantry, continuing his food ministry.
Aidan explained in order for him to win, he will have to be voted number one in his current group. From there, he will have to continue gaining votes as other contestants from all around the country are eliminated and a winner is picked.
To vote for Aidan, please visit https://favchef.com/2023/aidan-clevenger. You can also visit Papa Dubi’s Facebook page to click on the voting link.
By logging in on Facebook, you will receive one free daily vote. The free daily vote resets every 24 hours, so make sure you vote for Aidan when it resets.
This portion of the voting will end June 22 at 7 p.m. Be sure to vote for Aidan and share his story with friends.
