To celebrate this year’s Grandparents’ Day, Legacy Lube and Maintenance in Albertville is hosting a Legacy Ball “Sock Hop” event for grandparents and grandchildren on Saturday, September 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Hammer’s Hall at 102 E. Main St. Albertville, AL 35950.
This event is a part of the Legacy of Love initiative where Legacy Lube and Maintenance seeks to bring the community together and give back throughout the year.
All proceeds will go back to the Albertville High School culinary program. Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 per child.
“I am a second-generation business owner in Albertville, and I understand the positive impact previous generations can have on us today,” said Lindsey Goodwin, owner of Legacy Lube and Maintenance.
“I want to encourage young people today to embrace, love, and learn from their grandparents and other older loved ones. These individuals offer valuable insight that comes from years of life experience. We would all do well to accept their wisdom and support.”
The celebration will include dancing to classic hits, hamburgers from Local Joe’s and an ice cream bar to make your own various soda floats and sundaes. An antique car photo booth will be available for family pictures.
If you are interested in attending, please visit givebutter.com/legacyball to purchase tickets.
