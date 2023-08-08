A replica of the Portuguese Caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers will open as a floating museum for dockside tours.
The ship will be docked at the Guntersville City Harbor, 20 Paddle Wheel Drive Sept. 22 through Oct. 8.
The general public is invited to explore the Pinta for self guided tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tickets are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors/military; and $6 for children ages 5-16. Children 4 years old and younger are admitted free. Guided tours for teachers are available by calling 251-293-4193.
