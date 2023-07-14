After nearly a half-century of service, one of Sand Mountain’s landmark seafood eateries is coming down.
The building that housed Catfish Cabin for nearly 50 years is slated to be demolished beginning Monday.
Developer Dana Price confirmed the demolition Friday, but declined to say what may be in the works to replace the iconic restaurant. The restaurant is located on U.S. 431 at the north end of Albertville, just beyond Rose Road.
Work started Friday to remove portions of the roof in anticipation of the demolition.
The restaurant announced the closure in February 2021 citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“After 44 years of service to Albertville and the surrounding communities, Catfish Cabin has made the difficult decision to close its doors at the end of the business day on Sunday, Feb. 28,” a representative of the restaurant said in statement to The Reporter at the time of the closure. “The closure is a direct result of challenges facing the restaurant industry due to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The loss of revenue combined with the continued rise in commodity prices of fish, poultry and other products led to the purely economic decision to close the restaurant.
“It has been our privilege to be part of Albertville and the surrounding communities since 1977. Our guests travel from near and far to enjoy our famous coleslaw, hushpuppies and the best catfish in Alabama. We want to thank everyone for the many years of patronage and especially thank you all for the hundreds upon hundreds of heartfelt comments and personal family memories shared online since our announcement (to close).
“Our staff, from the newest team member to those who have been part of our family for many years, are the heart and soul of this restaurant. Each team member will be offered an opportunity within our company, and we hope that they will remain part of our company for years to come.”
