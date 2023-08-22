Cleburn Wesley Oliver was born on March 23, 1939, the youngest of three, to G.O. and Dora Oliver of Albertville. He married Joyce Oliver on August 30, 1957, the love of his life for 66 years.
Cleburn, known as “Clebo” to friends and family, was surrounded by his family when he died from complications of dementia on August 15, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He was the proud and loving father to three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cleburn, who was recognized as a pioneer in the used-car business, also owned several businesses throughout a life spent in Albertville.
He began his 60-year auto sales career in his early teens under the guidance of his beloved brother-in-law, the late Alford V. Holsonback. Cleburn lost his mentor to a car accident in 1967, but the seeds had been planted for Cleburn to become a successful business owner as well as forerunner for the young men who would follow in his footsteps.
In 1984, Cleburn opened Magic Mist Auto Wash. It would be the first full-service car wash in Marshall County, washing over 36,000 cars yearly for 15 years. Cleburn ended his career as a car salesman at Billy Trash Lincoln Mercury.
“Cleburn was in his heyday when I was growing up,” Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said. “At that time, he was a very large operator. He had car haulers, and his place was always covered up with cars.
“Cleburn is one of those guys who stands out as a family guy. Mrs. Joyce worked with him in the business.
“Magic Mist was the first of its kind in this area. We used them quite a bit back in the day. They washed a lot of cars back in those days.
“A lot of their relatives grew up in the car business as well, and they have quite a legacy. Cleburn was a trailblazer.”
In addition, Cleburn was actively involved in the creation of the Marshall County chapter of the Alabama Independent Dealers Association, where he also served as an officer for many years. Cleburn was a mentor for many young men and women who would later become successful in the car business.
Albertville resident Kent Painter was one of the young men Cleburn mentored. Painter posted a tribute to his former boss on Facebook.
“This man was a role model to me for many years...I started out working at the car wash soon as I graduated high school, and it wasn’t long and he had me in the detail shop..then over getting his cars to auction with drivers every week.. Memphis, Nashville and Chicago every week...he taught me so much...love you Clebo!”
Cleburn was well-known for his friendly and generous nature and valued by community leaders as a strong supporter of small businesses, schools and sports programs.
Cleburn and his family were longtime members of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities highlighted by being ordained as a deacon.
Cleburn’s celebration of life took place Sunday, August 20 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
