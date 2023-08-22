By ELIZABETH SUMMERS
The Reporter
Dr. Julianna Davis has planned a fun-filled day for families and first responders with an added bonus of raising funds to help meet the mental health needs of first responders.
The Mountain Lakes Behavioral Health Care’s first-ever Family Fun Day and First Responders’ Softball Tournament is slated for Sept. 9 at Civitan Park in Guntersville. Ac-tivities are slated all day long, beginning at 9 a.m.
“We started a public safety program over a year ago and the program has just expanded, going into other cities and areas,” Davis said. “It is a program just for first responders – police, firefighters, dispatchers, corrections officers, anyone connected with law enforcement or firefighting.
“I was thinking a few months ago we needed to have a fund so we didn’t have to charge first responders anything out of pocket if they came for mental health and wellness needs.”
Davis said often times, first responders see and deal with situations most people would never experience.
“It’s only been recently that mental health doesn’t hold the stigma it once held,” she said. “One of my goals is to educate people about the need for mental wellness. We are not saying there is anything wrong with a person or that they are crazy.
“But first responders see and do things every single day that the normal person will never see in their whole life. It truly takes a toll on a person.”
Planned events
Davis said the day will be filled with family-friendly activities beginning at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony.
Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray will provide opening remarks.
A softball tournament will begin shortly thereafter, Davis said, featuring teams comprised of first responders from across the county.
“All types of non-profit agencies will be there handing out information and goodies,” she said. “There will be a kids area set up with inflatables and other activities.
“It’s going to be a day by the lake … a really fun day. Everything is free. There is no admission costs. The only thing attendees will pay for is food and drink.
“The games are free to watch and kids can come to play and jump for free.”
Teams are still welcome to sign up for the tournament as well. Teams don’t necessarily need to be comprised of solely firemen and police officers, Davis said. Teams can include family members of first responders, dispatchers and communications workers, medics, veterans and service members as well.
“This is all for fun and for bragging rights,” Davis said. “We want everyone to come out and have a great day while helping a much needed cause.”
How you can help
While Davis has completed most plans, she still has a few needs outstanding.
She needs someone to volunteer to sing the National Anthem prior to the tournament beginning.
She also needs more umpires for the games, which are expected to last much of the day.
Anyone who may have a food truck business is welcome to come set up and sell food during the afternoon and evening hours. She said Hood and Arrow Food Truck will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We could also use some large fans to keep our volunteers from the Sheriff’s Office cool while they cook,” she said. “They have offered to feed the first responders during the day, but it will be hot and they will be manning grills all day. Fans will be a big help.”
She said one final need – possibly the most appreciated need – is for people who have been positively impacted by a first responder to come and share their story.
“We would love to find a few people who are willing to shar a brief story of how a first responder positively impacted or helped them,” Davis said. “It would mean the world to them to hear from a member of the public.
“So often they help someone at a wreck scene, or at a fire, for example, and then never see the person again. They never hear what happened afterward and many times don’t even get a thank you.
“We aren’t looking for anything lengthy, just two to five minutes about their experience, particularly if it involves mental health.
Finally, Davis said monetary donations are always welcome and will go into a special account to provide for future training, educational materials and other costs directly related to first responders and their mental health needs.
“The more money we have, the longer the program will last,” she said. “You can make a donation at the event. We are a non-profit so we can get them a tax letter.
“We hope to make this an annual event.”
Anyone willing to help meet any of Davis’ outstanding needs for the tournament or to register a team should call MLBHC at 256-582-4240, asking for Davis. Leave a mes-sage if she is not in the office. Or donors may email her at jdavis@mlbhc.com.
