Remembering 'JJ'

Coaches, students and staff came together online, at church and at school remembering Julias Jamear “JJ” Staten after his death Monday.
Staten died just before 7 a.m. when the 2007 Jeep he was driving ran off the road and rolled multiple times Monday while he was on his way to football practice. Police reports indicate Staten was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.
Multiple counselors were on hand at Albertville High School Tuesday for students as they returned from the long Labor Day holiday weekend. Several had gathered at LifePoint Church Monday, ‘In a space to remember as we hurt together,” according to church officials.
Staten’s aunt, Tina Wiley, remembered Staten fondly, saying tragedy has struck her family in the worst way.
“He was a sweetheart, a friend to everyone,” Wiley said. “He was bigger than life ... a jokester.
“He loved football and had big plans of playing for the NFL.
“He loved life, his teammates and his girlfriend. He left a big impression on everyone he met. He had a big heart for sure.”
Funeral arrangements include a visitation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at LifePoint Church followed by a funeral at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Chad Oliver, the AHS strength and conditioning coach, said he selfishly wanted Staten to still be here. Staten played tackle for the Aggies.
“I want you to still be here, to sit beside you on signing day and watch you continue to do amazing things,” Oliver posted on Facebook. “I know the good Lord has other plans though.
“I will never forget recruiting you in middle school for weights, then watching you work so hard in the gym. Anything that I asked you to do was done.
“Last year I became you position coach, and we went through spring and summer forming a special bond as a unit and trust was formed.
“I will miss our little roast sessions and your ‘short jokes’ about me. It was an honor and privilege to coach someone as hard working and coachable as you.”
Bert Browne, AHS head football coach, coach, experienced a first in his 32 years as coaching as he lost one of his players in Staten.
Browne said Staten was a student that everyone loved and was just a big gigantic teddy bear.
“He was just a super kid and was loved in this school,” said Browne of his player. “I said this before, you see this on T.V. and you never knew to believe it but he was that kid. He was just a big ole jokester and he was always smiling. We always teased each other about our hair. He had big poofy hair and I have no hair.”
Browne, who has only been the head coach since March, said he only knew Staten for a short amount of time but he left an impression on him.
“It feels like I have known him for 10 years. That’s just the kind of kid he was, you just develop a quick relationship,” he continued. “He had aspirations to go to college and continue to play football. We talked about that often and what it would take to get him there. I think we talked about what he had to do to get there and how hard he had to work to do that. He understood that. He most definitely wanted to go to college and play. Had been playing football since he was five years old.”
As tough as it is to try to put one foot in front of the other after such a huge loss to his team, Browne said they are going to try.
“It’s tough on the kids. I’ve had several coaches in the state and in the southeast who have reached out to me. I had a good friend of mine in Kentucky who reached out to me because it’s happened to him the last two years. They have been saying to try to get back to normalcy as fast as you can for the kids, so we are going to practice today (Tuesday). We aren’t going to be out there as long as we normally would, but we are going to get out there and take our minds off of it for a while and try to play some ball,” Browne said.
“He was just a great kid and everyone loved him. It’s not just that we are saying that. We are saying it because that’s the truth.”
Browne said coaches have ordered stickers with Staten’s initials and plans to have his players put those on their helmets. He hopes to have them in time for this Friday’s game against Florence.
Albertville High School Principal Jordan Phillips said Staten embodied the spirit of being an Albertville Aggie.
“Julius had an infectious smile that could light up a room,” Phillips said. “The Aggie Nation is saddened by the loss of one of our own. AHS appreciates the outpouring of support from so many during this difficult time. Please keep Julius’ family, students, and faculty in your thoughts and prayers.”
Miranda Humphrey, director of public relations for Albertville City Schools, posted the following statement Monday morning:
“It is with heavy hearts today that we share the devastating news of a tragic car accident that occurred this morning involving one of our beloved students who was also a member of our football team.
Our entire system is deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to them.
Our top priority is to ensure that all students and staff receive the support they need to cope with this tragic loss. Counselors and support services from multiple agencies and local churches will be available tomorrow at the high school to help our students and staff navigate through this challenging time. LifePoint Church has graciously opened its doors to provide support and assistance tonight as well.
ACS is a tight-knit community, and together, we will find strength and support one another through this difficult period of grief and mourning. We encourage all students, staff, and community members to reach out to one another, lean on their support networks, and remember the positive impact this student had on our lives. If any student needs to talk to someone, our dedicated Mental health Coordinator Kristi Rains can be reached at krains@albertk12.org.
We will share additional information about memorial services and ways to support the family as details become available. In this moment of sorrow, we ask for your understanding, compassion, and respect for the privacy of the family and our school community.”
