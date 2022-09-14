N2207P32004C.TIF

Boaz City Council members approved rezoning a parcel of land allowing a resident to split the land and build another home.

Cathy V. Champion, owner of property located at 51 Lake Circle, requested the property be rezoned from AG (Agricultural District) to R-2 (Medium Density Detached Residential District). 

