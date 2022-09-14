Boaz City Council members approved rezoning a parcel of land allowing a resident to split the land and build another home.
Cathy V. Champion, owner of property located at 51 Lake Circle, requested the property be rezoned from AG (Agricultural District) to R-2 (Medium Density Detached Residential District).
Champion said she has lived on the property for a number of years and her brother has a desire to return to Boaz and build a house on the property. Rezoning the property would allow her to split the parcel into two, removing certain acreage requirements for the second home.
No one attended the meeting to speak for or against the rezoning.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Approved paying accounts payable vouchers totaling $482,656. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public viewing.
• Adopted updated job descriptions for jail administrator and cemetery and mall supervisor positions.
• Adopted a resolution appointing Beth Stephens at the city clerk/treasurer for the city beginning Oct. 1 through the term of the mayor and council.
Current City Clerk Jill Bright will step down from the job on Sept. 30 after serving for 25 years.
• Appointed Joe Whitmore to the Boaz Industrial Development Board with a term expiring Dec. 1, 2026.
• Heard several reports from various city departments.
The Boaz Fire Department answered four fire calls, 128 emergency medical service calls, one hazardous condition report, 24 service calls, eight good intent calls and eight false alarm calls, two natural disaster calls and one special incident call during the month of August.
The Boaz Street Department picked up seven loads of leaf and grass clippings, 127 loads of limbs, 64 loads of refuge and 111 bags of litter during August.
Boaz Police made 135 arrests, responded to 2,701 calls and made 158 incident reports during August. Officers also issued 370 traffic citations and investigated 40 accidents and eight private property accidents.
Animal control officers answered 44 calls and picked up 20 dogs and cats during August.
The Parks and Recreation Department will continue to offer water aerobics Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m.
September is the final month of the year for swim lessons. New lessons will begin in March.
Yoga classes will continue Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m.
