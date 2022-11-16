ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — City council members approved purchasing a new ambulance for the city’s Fire and Rescue Department.
Fire Chief Jason Beam said the city currently has one ambulance in use full time but the rising number of emergency calls within the city limits has forced leaders to look at purchasing a second unit to meet the needs. The city awarded a bid of $188,000 to Elite Ambulance Sales of Winona, MN., to purchase a 2022 Ford F550 2 WD diesel truck body with ambulance prep system.
The new ambulance will be ready for delivery by April 1, 2023, under the contract.
In other business, council members also:
• Approved alcohol licenses for Lucas Cinemas located at 3561 U.S. 431, and L&N Mart/Smita “Sonny” Patel located at 1108 Baltimore Ave. No one attended the meeting to speak for or against the license requests.
• Awarded bids for plastic pipe to S&S Wholesale; rock to C.A. Langford Co.; sand to Whitaker Contracting; street resurfacing to Whitaker Contracting; and gasoline and diesel to JAT Oil Inc. The bids are awarded annually for commonly used materials and supplies used by various city departments.
Council member Jill Oakley did not attend the meeting.
