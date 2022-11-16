ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — City council members approved purchasing a new ambulance for the city’s Fire and Rescue Department. 

Fire Chief Jason Beam said the city currently has one ambulance in use full time but the rising number of emergency calls within the city limits has forced leaders to look at purchasing a second unit to meet the needs. The city awarded a bid of $188,000 to Elite Ambulance Sales of Winona, MN., to purchase a 2022 Ford F550 2 WD diesel truck body with ambulance prep system. 

