Marshall County’s newest tag office being installed in Boaz is nearing its completion, and Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy said it could open as soon as next month.
LeCroy gave a brief update on the project during a Marshall County Commission Wednesday.
“They’re putting the cabinets in it and the counter tops … and running the wires and cables for the IT, the computers and printers and all that,” she said. “We’re looking at a grand opening of March 14. So we’re working toward that date.”
LeCroy said the office may have a soft opening before then to make sure everything is in working order and to fix any bugs or issues that arise.
“It [the office] looks great,” she said. “I cannot praise Boaz enough. They have come in for their citizens and their city and they have redone a whole office… They have really gone above and beyond anything we could have asked for.”
The county currently has two satellite tag offices in addition to the main office at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville. The first satellite office was installed in Arab in 2002 followed by the second in Albertville in 2005.
The goal of adding an office in Boaz would be to give those people on the southern end of Marshall County another, perhaps more convenient, option and to cut the traffic down at the Albertville location.
