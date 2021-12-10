On Tuesday, the Marshall County Schools Board of Education elected new leadership.
Brian Naugher was elected Board President and Bill Hancock was elected Board Vice-President.
Naugher had been serving as vice president, but will not take over for board member Mark Rains as president.
In other business, the school board:
• Approved the minutes from the Oct. 26 meeting
• Approved the minutes from the Nov. 18 meeting.
• Approved a travel request for Stephanie Wisener to go to the National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators in Washington, D.C. on March 20-24, 2022, paid from federal funds.
• Approved a bid for educational software, awarded to Defined Learning, LLC for $47,912.50.
• Approved a professional service agreement with Susan Franklin for homebound services at Asbury High School for $16 per hour, not to exceed 5 hours per week.
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/retirements
1. James Washington, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, resignation effective Jan. 2, 2022.
2. Erica Williams, Teacher, Asbury High School, resignation effective Jan. 1, 2022.
3. Mary Cooley, Bookkeeper, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, retirement/resignation effective Jan. 1, 2022.
B. Leave of absence
1. Heather Shedd, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, unpaid LOA request for Dec. 8, 2021-Jan. 17, 2022.
C. Transfers
1. Kerry Bush, Media Specialist, Sloman Primary School, to Assistant Principal, half-time Douglas Elementary, half-time Asbury Elementary, effective Dec. 6, 2021.
D. New employees
1. Viridiana Frias-Villalobos, Instructional Assistant, Sloman Primary School, effective Dec. 13, 2021, paid from federal funds.
2. Olivia Schultz, instructional assistant/bus driver, Asbury Elementary School, effective Dec. 8, 2021.
3. Lora Valentine, instructional assistant/bus driver, Asbury Elementary School, effective Jan. 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.