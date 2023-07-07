An Albertville man remains in jail after allegedly kidnapping his former girlfriend and assaulting her.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said Oscar Zambrana, 32, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic violence.
Amos said on June 29, Albertville Police officers began an investigation after a woman was reported missing, developing information that a former boyfriend of the victim may have kidnapped her.
Officers worked throughout the night and at about 10 p.m., located the victim and Zambrana in a secluded area of Guntersville. The victim was suffering from multiple assault injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Zambrana is suspected of kidnapping the victim from her place of employment in Albertville, then holding her against her will for several hours while physically assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time, Amos said.
He was booked on $165,000 in bond and booked into the Marshall County Jail where he remains.
“Our department would like to thank the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their assistance with this case,” Amos said.
