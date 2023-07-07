For the second time in his career, Marshall County Chief Investigator, John Young, was presented with the Alabama District Attorney’s Association’s Investigator of the Year Award.
He is the only person who has received this distinguished award twice.
From a young age, Young knew what his career path would be, as many family members were in the line of service.
“My Dad was a volunteer officer and I had a brother who served in the war,” Young said.
In the three decades Young has served Marshall County, he has worked at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office as an Investigator, ran the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted in both Child Abuse and Domestic Violence investigations and currently serves as the Chief Investigator.
“Steve Marshall was here for 14 years, 12 out of 13 of those I have been his Chief Investigator and I’ve been ever since.”
Upon winning his first Alabama District Attorney’s Association’s Investigator of the Year Award, in 2015, Young said he was surprised.
Receiving the award for the second time last month at the District Attorney’s Conference in Perdido Bay, he thought it would never happen.
“It was great, it is always surprising. It was a shock this year, more than a surprise,” Young said.
“I mean, what can you say, they caught me off guard. For 30 years, I didn’t care what job I had, I was in a white shirt and tie. And that particular day, I didn’t have my white shirt or tie on, that’s how surprised I was.”
He said the award is given within the family of the District Attorney’s offices across the state. “It’s not necessary for case work, it’s your contribution to your office, to the association, to the victims, to your community. It’s an all-encompassing award that they give within the investigator groups.”
Young says he loves his job and enjoys the work he does for the community.
“There have been a lot of bad days over 30 years, obviously. You see a lot of things. But, on the other side of that coin, I have always enjoyed coming into work. I don’t mind getting up and coming here every day. I work with a lot of good people throughout the entire system of law enforcement. I’ve been on the founding board of a lot of agencies. I’ve been President of a lot of agencies that were connected to us. I’ve gotten to work with the legislature. There are a lot of things that go with what I do,” he said.
In his career, he has worked with 5 District Attorneys.
“In this business, there are times when you would put in a lot of long hours, a lot of long days, based on what was going on there. You might work 24-48 hours in a row or whatever.
"Back in the early years, we used to work 70 hours a week,” he continued.
“I think we have some of the best law enforcement here, both on the investigative side and the patrol side, in the country. There are a lot of good guys out there and I appreciate them every day. They make my job easier by doing the right thing. I am proud of having the opportunity of working with the best office staff in our system. Those that have come and gone and those that are here today. From our attorneys, investigators and support staff, none are better. And I can’t forget our court system, clerks, judges and staff. Marshall County is lucky to have such dedicated people. It would be great to be 30 years younger; I would love to work with Jennifer’s Administration over her term, however, I’m not 30 years younger.”
He also credits his family for being there and supporting him.
“I have a supporting family. Your family puts up with a lot when you are in this business.”
Marshall County District Attorney, Jenifer Bray, said in a statement, “there is not much that goes on in our office that John doesn’t directly contribute to. He’s truly one of the good ones, and we’re so blessed he’s ours. Marshall County, and all of its law enforcement community, is a better place because of John Young.”
Young was also awarded a HEROES Scholarship from the University of South Alabama.
Young has been married to Karen Bevill Young for 39 years.
They have 4 sons, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
