The Whole Backstage Theatre with Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announces the current production of “Dearly Departed,” directed by Rich Resler. Performances will be Feb. 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees on Feb. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.
It would be hard to imagine a goofier set of individuals than the members of the Turpin family who are the central characters in the hilariously funny play “Dearly Departed,” The show plays with stereotypes, behaviors, and way of speaking in rural America, and these Southern characters are so well established in the play that you may be convinced you’ve run across one or two of them in your past.
The Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and can be hilarious. The play opens with a letter read by Raynelle Turpin (played by Jane Waldrop) which sets the scene and introduces the Turpin family. During the reading of the letter Raynelle’s husband, Bud Turpin (Bob Copeland) dies of a heart attack. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpins’ other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion: Firstborn Ray-Bud (played by Chris West) drinks himself silly as his only worry is the price it will cost him to bury his dad. Junior (Brandon Kelley), the younger son, is juggling financial ruin, unruly kids, and a wife who suspects him of infidelity while traveling to the funeral. Their spinster sister, Delightful (Anna Marie D’Angelo), copes with death as she does life, by devouring junk food. And all the neighbors add more than their two cents. Amidst the chaos, the Turpins turn to their friends and neighbors, an eccentric community of misfits who just manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need, and finally, the funeral. With the additional talents of Shannon Stanley, Rhonda Alldredge, Kory Duquette, Caitlin Adams, Wendy Zahn, Gary March-Force, Paula Mecomber, Ali Bankson, Thomas Breland, and Patrick Fogarty this will be a “can’t miss” show.
General admission tickets are currently on sale for all performances of Dearly Departed with prices: $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, visit the office during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; view wholebackstage.com.
