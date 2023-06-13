MONTGOMERY, AL - On May 11, 2023, HB314 passed, amending Section 34-33-75 of the Code of Alabama 1975 to expand the language regarding emergency medication refills. The bill was signed by Governor Kay Ivey on May 23 and is now Act 2023-231. Alabama State Representative Phillip Rigsby sponsored the bill, with Representatives Andy Whitt, Danny Crawford, Mark Shirey, Anthony Daniels, David Cole, Craig Lipscomb, James Lomax, Kerry Underwood, Brock Colvin, Wes Kitchens, and Matt Woods signing on as co-sponsors. These amendments increase the supply of medication that may be dispensed in a one-time emergency refill to include the smallest dispensable package size of a medication.
Previously the law did not allow for lifesaving medications to be dispensed in an emergency if they were packaged in an amount larger than a 72-hour supply. Under the amended language, pharmacists can now ensure patients have access to medications such as insulin and inhalers that are not available in unit doses. These can now be dispensed in an emergency in the smallest dispensable package size. Other requirements of the act remain the same such as emergency refills cannot be controlled substances listed as schedule I or II, and the medication must be essential to the maintenance of life or the continuation of therapy in a chronic condition.
Additionally, the pharmacist now must notify the prescriber of the emergency refill within 24 hours of dispensing. Previously, the pharmacist had to alert the prescriber within 72 hours. This was changed to ensure timely follow up between prescribers and patients.
“This bill’s passage is a win for patients in the state of Alabama and is imperative for continuity of care,” said Louise Jones, APA chief executive officer. “Pharmacists are highly trained medication experts and are the most accessible health care providers, and this law ensures that they can help patients in a crisis,” Jones continues. “Now patients who find themselves without their lifesaving medications can work with their pharmacist for an emergency refill and not worry about suffering life threatening complications because they can’t reach their physician.”
This bill was passed on the heels of similar legislation across the U.S., known as “Kevin’s Law,” in many states. It is inspired by Ohio state resident Kevin Houdeshell’s story. Kevin was a patient with diabetes who could not reach his physician for a refill of his insulin due to a national holiday. After trying for days to get a prescription for insulin and mistaking signs of high blood sugar for the flu, he tragically passed away. Ohio State Senator and pharmacist, David Burke, along with Senator Gayle Manning, were integral in passing law in that state to ensure no other patient suffers a similar fate. Alabama State Representative Andy Whitt was on vacation with his family when he encountered problems getting an emergency supply of insulin for his son with diabetes. Fortunately, Grant Whitt did not suffer life-threatening complications. Representative Whitt, motivated by his experience and stories like Kevin’s, worked with other legislators to prevent barriers for patients like Grant and Kevin in the state of Alabama.
The Alabama Pharmacy Association is a nonprofit professional organization with over 3,000 members statewide. The APA offers continuing education programs for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, and members take a leading role in lobbying for pharmacy at the state and national level. The APA was established in 1881 and is the oldest professional organization for pharmacy in the state. APA members represent all practices of pharmacy and are committed to their profession and their patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.