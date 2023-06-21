The annual Sardis City Celebration will be Saturday, June 24 beginning at 5 p.m. at Sardis City Park at 448 Parkway Drive.
The event will feature music, food, fun, a cornhole competition and fireworks. Music includes an Elvis impersonator, Bloodline, Cannon Rode, Garrett Holland and Erica Green.
There will also be a car, truck and motorcycle show.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
