The Water Watch program is one of Marshall County RSVP’s oldest running programs, dating back to 1999. It involves collecting water samples in creeks, the lake and embayments all over the county, with scientists then analyzing the date to make sure those water bodies are healthy.
Now you can be a part of the program.
A Water Watch training program will be held at RSVP on Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
There are around 30 volunteers in the program now. They do their work in pairs and get a sample once a month. The samples go to Auburn University. There are 73 locations (streams, embayments) that our volunteers are responsible for.
People are asked to pre-register for the training. You can call RSVP at 256-571-7734.
There will be a state Water Watch meeting that evening at Guntersville State Park Lodge. It’s not mandatory, but everyone who attends the training is also invited to the meeting at the Lodge.
The first RSVP Marshall County workshop was conducted in 1999 under the leadership of Director and Alabama Water Watch volunteer trainer, Jean Ann Moon. RSVP has since been one of the longest-running and consistent groups in Alabama Water Watch’s history, which began in 1992. Since that first workshop, RSVP Volunteer Monitors have collected 12,175 water chemistry and bacteriological monitoring data records, which is over 11% of AWW’s total data records.
The group conducted both water chemistry and bacteriological monitoring until 2008, when the group decided only to monitor water chemistry. As of 2023, the group has regained interest in picking up bacteriological monitoring.
In 2018, the group received Alabama Water Watch’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their outstanding contribution related to the protection and restoration of watersheds in the Guntersville area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.