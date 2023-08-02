The body of a missing kayaker hit by a barge Monday night was found at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Guntersville Dam, according to Blake Wildhagen, of the Guntersville Rescue Squad.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent identified the victim as Frank Lloyd Scaduto of Huntsville.
The Marshall County EMA and Guntersville Rescue Squad assisted in the search.
More information may be released later by the U.S. Coast Guard and ALEA.
