The Sardis City Council held its monthly meeting last week where it discussed and voted on four items.

The council approved sending another letter to the owner of the old Budget Inn Motel on U.S. Highway 431 that has been shut down since 2016 when it caught fire. The letter is the first step in the process to get the owner to deal with cleaning up the property, Mayor Russell Amos said. 

