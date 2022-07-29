The Sardis City Council held its monthly meeting last week where it discussed and voted on four items.
The council approved sending another letter to the owner of the old Budget Inn Motel on U.S. Highway 431 that has been shut down since 2016 when it caught fire. The letter is the first step in the process to get the owner to deal with cleaning up the property, Mayor Russell Amos said.
This isn’t the first time the council has sent a letter to the motel owner. Amos said last time, the owner responded with a plan to clean up the property but never followed through.
“We’ve started the process before and never followed through. Once you don’t follow through you’ve got to start the process all over again,” he said.
Unlike those previous attempts, Russell said the council plans to proceed to the next legal step in the process if the owner does not take action in the appropriate amount of time.
In other business, the council:
• Renewed an agreement with the Etowah County EMA at a monthly cost of $200 from General Fund with remainder from Fire Tax.
• Approved paying Ray Cumby $2,400 for install of lights on one of the Sardis City Police Department’s patrol vehicles.
• Approved adding a choke hold policy to the police department’s standard operating procedures as recommended by the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation and Chief Will Alexander. Amos said the policy is still in the drafting phase and will need council approval before being implemented.
