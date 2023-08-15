It came down to a roll call of Marshall County Commissioners on what percentage should be given as the cost of living raise (COLA) for all county employees.
“We discussed this in the work session. Six percent is what I recommend and what the County Administrator recommends, that’s what we feel we can pay for,” said Marshall County Commissioner, James Hutcheson. “The floor is open for any comments.”
District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims, made the first motion for 8% instead of 6%.
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate gave a second. Chairman Hutcheson decided it was best to do a roll call for the vote.
District 1, Ronny Shumate - yes
District 2, Rick Watson - no
District 3, Lee Sims - yes
District 4, Joey Baker - yes
“Okay, we will do an 8% cost of living raise,” Hutcheson said.
“The Revenue Office sent us papers saying that our revenue is up over $500,000 from last year too, so that should offset some of this,” added Shumate.
Hutcheson was hesitant.
“We will do 8%,” he continued. “We will just have to dig into the General Fund fund Balance. That means we are starting downhill for a change. Instead of going uphill we are starting downhill.”
Other items approved during the meeting included:
• Jail:
Approved purchase of a commercial washing machine for $17,787.80 to be paid out of General Fund fund balance.
Officials were able to find a less expensive option for $13,079.63 out of the Rainbow City area.
A motion to go with the lowest bid was approved.
• Juvenile Probation: Approved entering into long-term detention subsidy contract with Alabama Department of Youth Services (DYS) FY 2024
• Library:
Approved to enter into a 3-year lease on a building for relocation of the county library.
• MCPALS: White Goods Pickup and Dumpsters for Districts 1, 3 & 4 on August 21, 2023 (Districts 3 & 4 free, District 1 pays)
• District 3:
Approval of “No thru Trucks” sign on Needmore Road
• District 4:
Approval of speed limit on Pea Ridge Road from Tucker Drive to Structure 76 at a regulatory speed of 30 miles per hour and from Structure 76 to Oak Grove Road at a regulatory speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
• Engineering:
Approval of preliminary plat for Karr Subdivision in District 3
Approved Rebuild Alabama 2024 County Transportation Plan
Approved ADEM County Storm Water Project Funding Grant and resolution; $203.640 with 35% match in-kind
• Animal Control:
Approval of Change Order 4 for Perimeter Block Wall for $36,409 to be paid from the Capital Improvement Fund
Approved fee schedule.
Commissioners also approved board appointment of Blake Farmer for Marshall County Economic and Development with a term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
District Updates:
District 4:
“We have finally got the tar and gravel started yesterday. Rain messed us up a little bit. I do want to say something about my employees. It took us 5 years to get a phone call the other day to say we were doing a good job bush hogging,” said Commissioner Joey Baker.
District 3:
“We have a lot of tar and gravel going on,” said Commissioner Lee Sims.
District 2:
“The Thomas Lane Bridge project was completed last Friday; we came in under budget. It took six months to get started. We shut down the whole city of Grant last Thursday because we took the power pole down, we did not get any calls on that,” said Commissioner Rick Watson
District 1:
“We are paving roads left and right when the contractors are here. The past four days we have picked up 34 large trees. We have had excessive winds again all over the roads and we luckily have a place to put them. The last four loads have been in my back lot. We are going to have a heck of a bonfire before too long. As far as the Union Grove Road Project, hopefully by next Friday, Union Grove Road will be open to the public again. Been a disaster over there,” said Commissioner Ronny Shumate.
The Marshall County Commission voted to cancel the Wednesday, August 23 meeting due to the Association of County Commission Convention.
