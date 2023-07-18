A new program at the Boaz Public Library is emerging.
“Let’s Cook Together!” started up last month with the making of guacamole and Pico de Gallo. This month, the library brought one of their own librarians, Donna Da la Parra, to teach us about the world’s oldest cookies- pizzelle. Pizzelle are a traditional Italian cookie that’s eaten most around Christmas, Easter and weddings. The sweet Italian confections are made from flour, sugar, eggs, baking powder and a bit of vanilla. Similar to waffles, the cookies are made in hot iron plates. Not only are the cookies light and sweet, but beautifully decorated by the designs on the iron plates. Pizzelle are then dusted with powdered sugar and can be eaten with a variety of toppings such as whipped cream, fruit and chocolate syrup.
Circulation librarian Donna Da la Parra was able to provide further information on the cookies, such as how they came about in Italy and why they are used for weddings and other celebrations. With the help of Tori Miles, Donna showed the class exactly how to make the confection. Donna also shared many stories of her Italian mother, who had made the cookies for her and her siblings while they grew up. The library staff gave out packets with recipes, a brief history of pizzelles and quick tips to all who attended. Toward the end of the class, there was a raffle in which two people were able to win a pizzelle maker to take home to their families.
The new program quickly gained popularity after last month’s guacamole and Pico de Gallo class. Fifty-four were in attendance to learn about pizzelles. With the program growing so rapidly, the library is looking into buying a cooking cart which will provide the staff with the tools necessary to further expand the class. Chelsea Harris, the teen and adult program coordinator, says the classes are free and there will always be samples for the class to try out.
The next “Let’s Cook Together!” class will be held in September. The library has not decided what they will be making at that time but are open to any suggestions from the public. They want to stick to side dishes and desserts for the time being.
If you want to see a class on your favorite side dish or dessert, you can contact the Boaz Public Library at 256-593-3000 or visit them at 404 Thomas Ave, Boaz, AL 35957.
